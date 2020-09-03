Frontier Community Credit Union Donates $7,550.00 from their Skip-A-Pay Program to United Way of Leavenworth County

From left to right: Michael J. Augustine, President/CEO of Frontier Community Credit Union, Caroline Arter, United Way of Leavenworth County’s 2019-2020 Campaign Chair, and Nancy Bauder, United Way of Leavenworth County’s Executive Director Integrity. Dedicated Service. Financial Solutions. Anytime, Anywhere.

President/CEO, Michael J. Augustine, presented 2019-2020 Campaign Chair, Caroline Arter, and Executive Director, Nancy Bauder, a check for $7,550.00.

With FCCU’s Skip-A-Payment program, qualified members are able to skip one or more of their loan payments. Members are charged a $20 fee, and a portion of the fee proceeds go to United Way.” — FCCU

LEAVENWORTH, KS, USA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frontier Community Credit Union President/CEO, Michael J. Augustine, presented United Way of Leavenworth County’s 2019-2020 Campaign Chair, Caroline Arter, and United Way of Leavenworth County’s Executive Director, Nancy Bauder, a check for $7,550.00 from the credit union’s Skip-A-Payment program. In prior years, checks have been delivered to United Way of Leavenworth County in February or March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the check’s delivery was delayed. That being said, COVID-19 didn’t stop Skip-A-Payment’s success.

With FCCU’s Skip-A-Payment program, qualified members are able to skip one or more of their loan payments. Members are charged a $20 fee, and a portion of the fee proceeds go to United Way. FCCU has donated to United Way of Leavenworth County for years, but the official collaboration of the two organizations started in 2015. Since then, Frontier Community Credit Union has donated $45,043.03.

FCCU will kick off the 2020-2021 Skip-A-Payment program on October 1, and it will run through January 31, 2021.

United Way is a 501(c)(3) organization that helps advance community education, health, and income. For more than 125 years, United Way has served communities all over the globe. Their Mission is as follows: United Way improves lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities around the world to advance the common good. Today, there are about 1,800 local chapters. The Leavenworth County chapter was founded in 1956.