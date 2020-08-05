Frontier Community CU CEO Installed as President of Chapter of Association of the United States Army

Integrity. Dedicated Service. Financial Solutions. Anytime, Anywhere. Frontier Community Credit Union’s CEO, Michael J. Augustine, was named President of the Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).

Frontier CCU CEO, Michael J. Augustine, named President of the Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA).

It is an honor to be a part of such a great organization that benefits our soldiers and their families, the community, both on and off Post, and provides a voice for the Army.” — Michael J. Augustine

LEAVENWORTH, KS, USA, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the 1800 hour of 10 June 2020, Frontier Community Credit Union’s CEO, Michael J. Augustine, was named President of the Henry Leavenworth Chapter of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA). Former President, Cal Johnson, was honored for his five years of dedication to the non-profit organization before he passed the presidential reins to Augustine.

Augustine expressed his gratitude for AUSA: “It is an honor to be a part of such a great organization that benefits our soldiers and their families, the community, both on and off Post, and provides a voice for the Army.”

To see photos from the ceremony and find out more information regarding Henry Leavenworth’s news and events, please visit their Facebook.

About AUSA

The Association of the United States Army is a nonprofit educational and professional development association serving America’s Army and supporters of a strong national defense. AUSA provides a voice for the Army, supports the Soldier, and honors those who have served in order to advance the security of the nation.

MISSION

AUSA supports soldiers, their families and Army civilians, provides a voice for the Army, and honors those who have served. As the Army’s premier, nonprofit, educational and professional association, we:

Educate those we serve (soldiers and their families, Army civilians, retired soldiers and veterans, and the businesses and industries that support the Army) with programs, products, resources and events...

Inform our members, Congress and the American public about issues affecting America’s Army – Regular Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve, and…

Connect America’s Total Army, its industry partners, like-minded associations, and other supporters at the national, regional and chapter levels.