Village at Mercy Creek Hires Executive Director

LEMONT, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Village at Mercy Creek , a Franciscan Ministries community, has hired Holly Hall as its executive director.The community, which is located at 1501 Mercy Creek Drive in Normal, Ill., provides independent living, assisted living and respite care for older adults. Future plans for the community include the addition of memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation services.Hall brings nearly two decades of progressive senior living experience to her leadership position at The Village at Mercy Creek.During her time in the industry, she has served in operational and marketing roles at independent living, assisted living and memory care communities in the Bloomington-Normal area.Hall earned her business degree from Illinois State University and was named a Leader of Distinction for her “20 Under 40” recognition from the McLean County Chamber of Commerce. A certified dementia practitioner, Hall is also a certified marketing professional through LeadingAge Illinois, the state’s largest association of providers serving older adults.“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as executive director at The Village at Mercy Creek. This community is dear to my heart,” said Hall, who helped open Mercy Creek in 2012 and previously served as the executive director. “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with residents, families and associates, and I am excited to lead the community as we move ahead with our expansion plans.”For more information about Franciscan Communities, call 800-524-6126 or visit the ministry website About Franciscan CommunitiesFranciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services, including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.About Franciscan MinistriesFranciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services. Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.

