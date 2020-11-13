Fargo VA COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall

The Fargo VA is holding a COVID-19 Telephone Town Hall today, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. The intended audience for this Telephone Town Hall is the general public: all Veterans, their family members, and any organization or individual who works with, or on behalf of, Veterans should feel free to dial in!

To participate, simply dial 1-872-701-0185, then enter the conference ID code 735791356#.

The telephone town hall is hosted by the Fargo VA Health Care System Director, Dr. Bret Weintraub. The purpose of the town hall is to share information about the Fargo VA’s current COVID-19 operations and precautions, hear feedback, and answer questions.