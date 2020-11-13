Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1300 Block of New York Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in the 1300 block of New York Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:12 pm, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victims. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Thursday, November 12, 2020, 31 year-old Jermaine Lee Crowell, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).