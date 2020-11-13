Green Globe Certification Awarded to Mas Salagros EcoResort
Green Globe has awarded Mas Salagros EcoResort its inaugural certification.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mas Salagros EcoResort is located in a nature reserve with views of the Parc de la Serralada Litoral in Vallromanes, just a 20 minute drive from Barcelona. The peaceful countryside setting is an ideal place to embrace a slower pace of life, perfect for a relaxing weekend, romantic getaway or special meeting.
Green Globe has awarded Mas Salagros EcoResort its inaugural certification with the eco-retreat achieving a commendable compliance score of 80%.
“We are very happy and proud of our achievement in attaining Green Globe Certification for the first time. Despite the current COVID 19 situation, we remain open and ready for business. We are aware that the coming months will be challenging but we have no doubt whatsoever that we will get through this period. We look forward to welcoming guests to our beautiful part of the world,” said Javier Pérez, Director General at the EcoResort.
Mas Salagros was originally a farmhouse dating back to 1497 in the Late Medieval Period. Extensive renovations and careful planning were undertaken to retain its historic rustic charm whilst introducing sustainable practices at the 100% ecofriendly resort.
Sustainable Buildings
All buildings at Mas Salagros are integrated in the natural surrounds. New buildings constructed in 2015 comply with sustainable architectural practices and incorporate the use of recyclable materials and green roofs. The surface of each roof is covered with different kinds of lawn that increase insulation properties within rooms thereby reducing energy consumption needs for both heating and air conditioning. Most rooms are built facing south to maximize the use of natural light and direct heat from the sun that also helps lessen energy usage.
Green Energy Solutions
Effective resource management is carried out at the property. This year a new contract was signed with an electricity provider that supplies 100% of electricity from green sources. High technology solutions are also in place including water heated with a biomass boiler, fed with wood from certified forests and in 2020, solar panels were installed providing approximately 15% of electricity needed at the property.
Organic Food & EU Certified Products
As an EcoResort, the majority of food and beverages offered at the property plus all amenities available in guest bathrooms, and most of the cleaning products used in rooms are all EU organic certified. Local, seasonal ingredients are preferred in the restaurant and kitchens where healthy Spanish dishes are created and Mas Salagros has its own organic garden which grows fresh vegetables.
Mas Salagros EcoResort has implemented comprehensive hygiene protocols in line with WHO recommendations. For further information please see their COVID 19 Measures.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Javier Pérez
Director General
Mas Salagros EcoResort
Suite Riera de Vallromanes
Vallromanes 08188
SPAIN
P: + 34 93 565 60 60
E: jperez@massalagros.com
W: www.massalagros.com
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+ +1 3103373000
