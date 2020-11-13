Secret Bay: Sharing the Green Experience with Healthcare Workers and Guests
Green Globe recently recertified Secret Bay in Dominica, the Caribbean.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secret Bay is a six-star all-villa rainforest resort featuring secluded clifftop residential-style villas with private plunge pools, dedicated villa hosts, on-call concierge, chefs and guides, secret beaches and transformative experiences to suit each individual guest.
“We’re thrilled to once again be recognised by Green Globe for our sustainability practices. Secret Bay was built on the idea of working in harmony with nature, not against it. So, we continue to make every effort possible, whether that’s our new villa garden program and coral restoration initiative or other long-standing policies that underscore our deep commitment to sustainability. We are dedicated to doing our part and making the guest part of the green experience too,” said Dinesh Kissoon, General Manager at Secret Bay.
Secret Bay has been actively involved in launching new biodiversity projects in 2020. Furthermore, the resort helped organise a CSR initiative to thank local healthcare workers for their tremendous efforts during the Coronavirus lockdown period earlier this year.
Koudmen Kitchen
In April 2020, Secret Bay launched Koudmen Kitchen, a 30-day initiative where over 1,400 meals were provided at no cost for COVID-19 frontline workers and healthcare professionals. The delicious meals made from local sustainably sourced produce were packaged in eco-friendly containers.
Villa Gardens
In August, Secret Bay introduced raised garden beds at each of its villas to create a personalized farm-to-table experience. Guests now have exclusive access to their own fresh fruit, vegetables and herbs which grow right outside their front door and include lettuce, cucumbers, watermelons, peppermint, tomatoes and kale.
Coral Restoration Project
In support of marine conservation, Secret Bay is actively working to promote healthy coral reefs by establishing a coral nursery where live coral, both healthy and damaged corals that reproduce asexually and sexually, are transplanted and their growth monitored. The reproduced corals are then planted onto existing reefs around the resort to ensure they flourish in the best conditions.
Water Refill Program
Secret Bay installed Culligan water filtration systems at each of its villas in 2019 to support the zero-tolerance policy on single-use plastics at the resort and in the Caribbean. Guests are now given complimentary borosilicate glass water bottles that can be reused and refilled whilst staying on the island and are also encouraged to continue this green practice upon returning home.
About Secret Bay
Secret Bay features a limited collection of freestanding, secluded and sustainably-crafted villas that are immersed in nature and positioned on a breathtaking clifftop overlooking the azure Caribbean Sea. Offering architectural residential-style villas, fine dining (including Zing Zing, a no-menu concept open-air restaurant), wellness facilities (including the cliffside Gommier Spa), night and day access to remote beaches, and a wealth of transformational experiences, Secret Bay provides guests with the ultimate six-star hideaway experience. experience. In late 2019, Secret Bay was accepted into Relais & Châteaux, becoming the first and only property in Dominica to be affiliated with the elite brand. Secret Bay recently earned Green Global Certification and has received numerous accolades in its nine years in operation, most recently named #1 resort in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and the Bahamas and the #6 hotel in the world in Travel + Leisure’s 2020 "World’s Best Awards.” www.secretbay.dm
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
