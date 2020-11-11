Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,108 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,365 in the last 365 days.

The gap between Justice Jenkins’s confirmation and his taking office

So, other than the court maybe wanting to be at full strength for its December calendar and for a few more conferences that will occur before Jenkins takes his oath, there’s nothing wrong with Jenkins finishing up his work in the Governor’s office before moving (back) to the judicial branch.

You just read:

The gap between Justice Jenkins’s confirmation and his taking office

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.