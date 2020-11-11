The gap between Justice Jenkins’s confirmation and his taking office

So, other than the court maybe wanting to be at full strength for its December calendar and for a few more conferences that will occur before Jenkins takes his oath, there’s nothing wrong with Jenkins finishing up his work in the Governor’s office before moving (back) to the judicial branch.
