TCEQ now accepting applications for TERP Emissions Reduction Incentive Grants Program

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is now accepting applications for its Emissions Reduction Incentive Grants program.

Up to $35.5 million is available on a competitive basis to upgrade or replace heavy-duty on-road equipment, non-road equipment, stationary equipment, marine vessels and locomotives with newer, cleaner models.

Applicants must demonstrate they can achieve a reduction in nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions of at least 25%.

Application forms for the Emissions Reduction Incentive Grants program must be received by 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

Applications submitted on forms from previous grant rounds will not be accepted.

Grant-funded equipment must operate at least 55 % of its annual usage within the following areas.

Austin: Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties

Beaumont-Port Arthur: Hardin, Jefferson, and Orange counties

Corpus Christi: Nueces and San Patricio counties

Nueces and San Patricio counties Dallas-Fort Worth: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, and Wise counties

El Paso: El Paso County

Houston-Galveston-Brazoria: Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, and Waller counties

San Antonio: Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Wilson counties

Tyler-Longview: Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, and Upshur counties

Applicants may learn more about program eligibility requirements and download copies of the Request for Grant Application, Technical Supplements, and Grant Estimators at: www.terpgrants.org .

For questions regarding the grant application process, contact TERP toll-free, 800-919-TERP (8377), or via email, terp@tceq.texas.gov.

Applications will be accepted by email at TERPapply@tceq.texas.gov.

Applications too large to email should be submitted via postal or express mail service:

Regular Post Delivery Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Air Grants Division ERIG, MC-204 P.O. Box 13087 Austin, Texas 78711-3087