State Auditor Blaha Releases 2019 Town Finances Report - November 12, 2020

For Immediate Release November 12, 2020

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – Earlier today, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2019 Town Finances Report. “The 2019 township report provides a detailed view of financial trends prior to the COVID-19 crisis. The substantial economic and financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may have widespread implications on local governments, including challenging operational and financial reporting considerations. Because of such uncertainty, the 2019 township financial information is more important than ever as it will provide insight into the financial health, performance, operations, and cash flow pre-COVID-19.”

The 2019 Minnesota Town Finances Report shows revenues and expenditures increased and debt service decreased. For revenues, federal grants, specifically federal emergency management assistance (FEMA) grants had the largest percentage increase from the previous year. For expenditures, roads and bridges including capital outlay had the highest increase over the previous year.