Senate Communications InternsJob Opening

The Utah State Senate invites applications for the position of: General Session Communications Interns

JOB DESCRIPTION:

The Utah Senate Communications office is looking for creative communications interns willing to contribute and provide support with various tasks during the 2021 General Session. This is a tremendous opportunity for anyone seeking to learn more about the legislative process and gain hands-on experience working with state legislators and the news media.

Communications interns will have the chance to help implement communication strategies and create written and video content for the website, social media and newsletters. Applicants should have a strong interest in political communications, policy and digital media, be willing to work in a fast-paced environment and be interested in the legislative process.

EXAMPLE OF DUTIES:

Work full-time during the 2021 General Legislative Session, under the direction of the Communications Director to coordinate and maximize print and social media exposure. The position may require some weekend work. The position may require some after hours and weekend work.

Work closely with the communications director and senators to develop and coordinate communications on specific issues.

Assist in writing and creating social media posts using Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Assist in preparing, writing and editing weekly newsletters, blog posts, press releases.

Assist in researching, writing and editing op-ed pieces for legislators, talking points, presentations and graphics for various topics.

Attend committee meetings during the legislative session

Take and tag pictures of senators, committee meetings and Capitol events.

Monitor and track local news.

Film and edit videos.

Assist in maintaining the Senate website, blog and social media platforms.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Excellent writing skills.

Solid understanding of the different social media platforms.

Graphic design.

Video editing, Final Cut experience is a plus.

Consistent demonstration of responsibility and initiative.

Ability to complete tasks under deadlines while managing multiple projects.

Motivated, creative, detail-oriented, adaptable and dependable.

Team player who also excels as an individual contributor.

Bachelor’s degree, currently pursuing a degree from a university/college or relevant work experience. Communications or related field programs are preferred, but not required.

START DATE: The paid $3,000 internship begins January 5 (if needed, the start date is flexible) and ends March 26, 2021.

APPLY: Email the following documents to aundreapeterson@le.utah.gov with the subject line “Communications Intern”

Cover letter

Resume

Three references

Writing sample

Video examples, if available/applicable

Graphic examples, if available/applicable

OPENING DATE: 11/13/20

CLOSING DATE: Until filled

PHYSICAL ADDRESS: Utah State Capitol 350 N State Street, Suite 320 Salt Lake City, UT 84114