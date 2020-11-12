Department of Transportation Seeks Public Input into the I-229 Exit 3 (Minnesota Avenue) & Exit 4 (Cliff Avenue) Interchanges Study

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) and the City of Sioux Falls, is holding an online public meeting to present transportation improvement recommendations for the both the I-229 Exit 3 (Minnesota Avenue - Sioux Falls) and Exit 3 (Cliff Avenue – Sioux Falls) interchanges until Dec. 5, 2020, on the website: https://www.i229exits3and4.com/.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.

The purpose of this second public meeting is to provide information on:

The recommended alternatives for both interchanges.

The Interchange Modification Justification (IMJR) documents for both interchanges.

The Environmental Scan Report (ESR) documents for both interchanges.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, planning engineer, at (605) 773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

