Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,350 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks/Sex Assault, Possession of a Regulated Drug, Enabling the Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303402

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan                         

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: October 15th, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bennington College Fels Building

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Possession of a Regulated Drug, Enabling consumption of Alcohol by a Minor

 

ACCUSED:  John D'Angelo                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Medfield Massachusettes

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 15th, 2020 the Vermont State Police began an investigation into a Sexual Assault that occurred within a dorm room at Bennington College. The offender was identified as an enrolled student, John “Jack” D'Angelo, 21, of Medfield MA. The victim was not a student.  Bennington College took immediate action in the matter and suspended him from residing on campus.  After an investigation by VSP Detectives and Investigators with the Department of Children and Families, D'Angelo turned himself in, on request, to the Shaftsbury Barracks on November 12th.  D'Angelo was subsequently charged with Sexual Assault, Enabling the Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor, and Possession of a Regulated Drug. He was processed at the barracks and transported to Bennington County Court for his arraignment at 3 pm (11-12-20). Bail was set at 50,000.00 cash or surety, conditions of release were also set by The Court.  The Vermont State Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan at the Shaftsbury Barracks, 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-12-2020            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL: 50,000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Detective Trooper Lauren Ronan

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury SIU

96 Airport Rd

Shaftsbury VT 05262

802-442-5421

 

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks/Sex Assault, Possession of a Regulated Drug, Enabling the Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.