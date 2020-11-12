Rutland Barracks/ News Release/ Assistance from the public/ Burglaries

VSP NEWS RELEASE

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE – Rutland Barracks

Vermont State Police case # : 20B404386/ 20B404387

Trooper: Trp. Katrina R. Ducharme

Incident: Burglary

Location: Kamuda’s Country Market & Maclure Library on U.S Route 7 in Pittsford, VT.

Date & Time: 11/10/2020 @ 0030 hours

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 10, 2020, at approximately 0500 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a burglary reported at Kamuda’s Country Market in Pittsford, VT. During the investigation, it was determined a female made forced entry into the market, causing damage.

During the investigation, a second burglary was discovered across the street at Maclure Library. Troopers obtained video surveillance, and a photo of the suspect is attached to this email.

These burglaries are believed to be connected and are still under investigation. The Vermont State Police are seeking assistance from the public. The burglaries are believed to be committed between the hours of 0030 hours and 0130 hours. If anyone drove by the area and noticed anything suspicious between those hours, please let us know.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. All tips and information regarding this incident should be referenced to Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme.

Trooper Katrina R. Ducharme

DRE/UOF

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place, Rutland, VT. 057014

Katrina.Ducharme@vermont.gov