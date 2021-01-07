Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Iowa to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Much Better Compensation-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

"If you husband or dad has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Iowa and he is a Navy Veteran, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. ” — Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

DES MOINES , IOWA, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Iowa to take financial compensation very seriously and to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. Typically, a Navy Veteran may have had significant exposure on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. They typical age for a person with mesothelioma in the US is about 72 years old-and more often than not their asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "2020 was probably the worst year for mesothelioma compensation in the last 20 years-not because there were fewer people with this cancer-but because rather than being diagnosed with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure-they were diagnosed with the Coronavirus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have very similar symptoms. Because of all-of the craziness of 2020 we also fear some Navy Veterans with mesothelioma don't-want to go through a hassle. If you husband or dad has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Iowa and he is a Navy Veteran, please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to explain compensation. The call is complimentary." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate’s services are available to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Sioux City, Waterloo, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Dubuque or anywhere in Iowa. https://Iowa.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Iowa the Iowa US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital.

* Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center Iowa City, Iowa: https://cancer.uiowa.edu/.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma