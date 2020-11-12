Environmental Protection Commission to review proposed rule update

DES MOINES - A proposal to begin updating underground tank rules is up for approval at the Environmental Protection Commission’s Nov. 17 business meeting.

Commissioners will meet by video conference at 9:30 a.m. To join by video, connect with https://meet.google.com/rqw- nksu-aak. To join by phone, call 216-505-9946, and enter the conference code of ‪208540651 followed by the pound (#) sign. The meeting is open to the public. There is no scheduled public participation. Written comments may be submitted up to one day before the meeting to Jerah Sheets at Jerah.Sheets@dnr.iowa.gov or to DNR, 502 E. Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

The proposed rule changes will update professional licensing and certification programs for underground storage tank inspectors and testers; improve detecting and preventing petroleum releases (a leading cause of groundwater contamination); and update outdated provisions and code language.

Going forward with proposed rule changes will enable DNR to maintain its delegated authority to administer underground storage tank regulations under the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act.

In other action, commissioners will be asked to approve a maintenance contract for the online air quality permitting application system, the Iowa Environmental Application System (EASY Air).

Find the complete agenda at http://www.iowadnr.gov/About- DNR/Boards-Commissions.

Commissioners include: Ralph Lents, Menlo, chair; Harold Hommes, Windsor Heights, vice chair; Bob Sinclair, Sigourney, Secretary; Rebecca Dostal, Traer; Stephanie Dykshorn, Ireton; Amy Echard, Farmersburg; Lisa Gochenour, Logan; Rebecca Guinn, Bettendorf; and Howard Hill, Cambridge. Kayla Lyon is the DNR director.