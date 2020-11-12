Arrest Made in a Homicide: 600 Block of Lamont Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Thursday, November 5, 2020, in the 600 block of Lamont Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:16 am, members of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 36 year-old Jamaul Crockett, of no fixed address.

On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 40 year-old Aaron Jackson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed. Jackson has numerous prior arrests to include Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Simple Assault, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Identity Theft, Fugitive from Justice, Failure to Appear, UCSA Distribution Cocaine (Crack), Unlawful Entry, UCSA Distributing Heroin, and UCSA Possession of Marijuana. At the time of the offense, Jackson was under the supervision of the Court Services and Offender Supervision Agency for the District of Columbia