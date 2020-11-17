Boost Your Organization’s Visibility with StoreSMART’s Printed Promotional Products
Boost Your Organization’s Visibility with StoreSMART’s Printed Promotional ProductsRochester, NY—Get more bang for your marketing bucks with StoreSMART’s attractive, customizable, promotional products, printed with your organizations name, logo, and other information.“Paper promotional materials usually end up in the circular file,” says Reenie Feingold, founder and CEO of StoreSMART, “but our promotional products are usefulto clients, reasonably priced, and made of durable plastic, keeping you on top of people’s minds longer.”StoreSMART’s sturdy, plastic products offer thousands of practical applications and customizable options for schools, businesses, insurance companies, fishing and hunting shops, hospitals, and more. Choose from thousands of custom-printed stock items or work with StoreSMART to design a product that meets your specific needs. Among the most popularStoreSMART promotional products:
Folders: Crafted from sturdy polypropylene archival plastic. Colorful, single and multi-pocket plastic folders keep important papers clean and safe. Great for use by schools and businesses. Folding Business Card Holder: Made from archival quality polypropylene plastic. Print on one or two sides. Help keep business cards, metro passes, library, and credit cards from getting misplaced or damaged. Two inside clearpockets hold up to 15 cards on each side.
Brochure, Insurance, and ID Card Holders: Crafted of sturdy polypropylene archival plastic and features two convenient pockets that can hold a brochure or tri-folded piece with a pocket for business or ID cards. The crystal-clear front makes contents easy to identify. Great for organizing insurance policies, registration information, medical forms, and more. Print onthe front or back.
Vial of Life – Emergency Information Pockets: These sturdy vinyl pockets hold medical information and help emergency responders make the best decisions regarding treatment. Print your hospital, health care, or medical organization’s information on the front, while the strong magnet on the back will adhere to your refrigerator or any metal surface.Print all these products in a full range of colors, including gold, silver, metallic and flat colors. To view these, and a wide selection of additional printable products, visitStoreSMART.com/print
To obtain FREE samples for review by your publication, contact Stan@StoreSMART.com or call 585-278-9208. See StoreSMART.com/Press for high-resolution publication images. StoreSMART has been creating and marketing quality products and services for storage, organization, display, filing, and distribution since 1971. StoreSMART is brimming with new products to help everyone get—and stay—organized. For more information, visit StoreSMART.comor call 800-424-1011.
