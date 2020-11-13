Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Clyde Industries to Supply Boiler Cleaning Equipment for Sun Paper’s New Mill in Beihai, China

China is a fast growing market for the pulp and paper industry and we are thrilled to work with Sun Paper to supply our equipment into their new pulp mill.”
— Dominick Garton, CEO Clyde Industries
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clyde Industries, a leading provider for boiler efficiency solutions in the pulp and paper sector, received an order from Sun Paper to supply boiler cleaning equipment for their new pulp mill in Beihai, China.

Clyde Industries will supply 106 heavy-duty retractable sootblowers for the 4600 TDS/Day new recovery boiler. The delivery of the equipment is expected for April 2021 with start-up of the new boiler at the end of 2021.

“This order is the result of our team's hard work with Sun Paper over the past few months,” said Dominick Garton, CEO of Clyde Industries. “China is a fast growing market for the pulp and paper industry and we are thrilled to work with Sun Paper to supply our equipment into their new pulp mill.”

Sun Paper is a leader in the Chinese papermaking industry and one of the top 50 papermaking companies in the world. The new pulp mill in Beihai will eventually have a total pulp and paper capacity of 3.5 million tons annually.

Georgia Roy
Clyde Industries
info@clyde-industries.com

