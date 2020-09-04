Clyde Industries Supplies Boiler Efficiency Equipment for LD Celulose
Clyde Industries received an order from CBC Indústrias Pesadas to supply boiler cleaning equipment for the LD Celulose in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Our long-term relationship with CBC highlights the reliability and the value we provide to our customers with our products and services.”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clyde Industries, a leading provider for boiler efficiency solutions in the pulp and paper sector, received an order from CBC Indústrias Pesadas to supply boiler cleaning equipment for the LD Celulose in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
— Dominick Garton, CEO
Clyde Industries will supply sootblowers for both the recovery boiler and the power boiler, as well as automatic port cleaners and spare parts for two years of operation and supervision for commissioning, start-up, and training services. The delivery of the equipment is expected for early 2021 with start-up of the new boilers following in 2022.
“This order is the result of our team's hard work with CBC Indústrias Pesadas over the past few months,” said Dominick Garton, CEO of Clyde Industries. “We have worked to understand the specific needs expressed by the client, made necessary technical refinements, and offered the best commercial alternatives to make this project possible. We are very glad to have earned CBC’s trust in providing the equipment for this important project. Our long-term relationship with CBC highlights the reliability and the value we provide to our customers with our products and services.”
CBC Indústrias Pesadas SA is part of the Mitsubishi Power group and specializes in design and production of heavy equipment such as boilers for various industrial sectors, including Pulp and Paper, Power Generation, Petrochemical, Chemical, Steel and Others.
Lenzing Duratex is a joint venture between the Austrian group Lenzing, leader in the production of special cellulose fibers, and Duratex, the largest producer of industrialized wood panels in the Southern Hemisphere. The LD Celulose project is an initiative between the two companies and aims to produce and commercialize pulp, after the construction of the largest industrial line of soluble cellulose in the world. The new plant that will be installed in the forest area of Duratex in Minas Gerais, Brazil.
About Clyde Industries:
Clyde Industries, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading provider of boiler efficiency solutions for the most demanding applications in the pulp & paper, power and other industrial markets. While the Atlanta operation has focused on the pulp and paper industry since its foundation in 1990, the Company has also become a market leader in power boiler, waste-to-energy and biomass applications. Clyde Industries core technologies are onload cleaning equipment, advanced controls, process optimization and monitoring systems. The Company also provides world-class aftermarket support for all designs of equipment, upgrades, technical service and consulting. For more information, please visit: https://clyde-industries.com.
+1 6782599138
Georgia Roy
Clyde Industries
email us here