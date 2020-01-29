Clyde Industries Supplies Boiler Efficiency Equipment for Bracell

The order is based on our long-standing, successful business relationship with ANDRITZ. We have supplied boiler cleaning equipment for over 30 ANDRITZ recovery boiler projects in the past 26 years.” — Dominick Garton, President and CEO

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clyde Industries, a leading provider of boiler efficiency solutions for the pulp and paper industries, has received an order from ANDRITZ to supply boiler cleaning equipment for Bracell’s Project “STAR” in Lençóis Paulista, in the state of São Paulo, Brazil.ANDRITZ will build the new recovery boiler, with high steam parameters to maximize power generation.Clyde Industries will supply all automatic port cleaners and sootblowers for the boiler.Delivery is planned for end of 2020 with a scheduled start-up of the new boiler in late 2021.“The order is based on our long-standing, successful business relationship with ANDRITZ," said Dominick Garton, President and CEO, “We have supplied boiler cleaning equipment for over 30 ANDRITZ recovery boiler projects in the past 26 years – an indication of the reliability and value we provide to our customers in our products and services."ANDRITZ is a leading global supplier of complete plants, systems, equipment, and comprehensive services for the production and processing of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue. Bracell is one of the largest specialty cellulose producers in the world and has operated in Brazil for more than15 years.About Clyde Industries:Clyde Industries, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading provider of boiler efficiency solutions for the most demanding applications in the pulp and paper, power and other industrial markets. While the Atlanta operation has focused on the pulp and paper industry since its foundation in 1990, the Company has also become a market leader in power boiler, waste-to-energy and biomass applications. Clyde Industries core technologies are onload cleaning equipment, advanced controls, process optimization and monitoring systems. The Company also provides world-class aftermarket support for all designs of equipment, upgrades, technical service and consulting. For more information, please visit: https://clyde-industries.com For more information please contact:Georgia RoyDirector, Global Marketinggeorgia.roy@us.cbpg.com678-259-9138



