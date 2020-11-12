Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Stable, Fast and Sensitive PbS & PbSe (Lead Sulfide & Selenide) for High Performance Applications Like Medical Devices

Linear PbS and PbSe Arrays for Spectroscopy

trinamiX PbS & PbSe in Traditional TO Packaging

trinamiX PbS and PbSe can be directly mounted on you PCB or circuit. Thanks to a proprietary coating on the sensor chip, the sensor is stable and robust.

Discontinued Hamamatsu TEC cooled PbS and PbSe detectors can now be replaced with detectors from trinamiX and get equal or better performance with a direct drop-in replacement. ”
SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- trinamiX provides their PbS (Lead Sulfide) and PbSe (Lead Selenide) in a variety of formats and packaging from the traditional TO package, Chip form for SMD applications and arrays for spectroscopy applications.

The trinamiX PbS and PbSe is unique and can be directly mounted on you PCB or circuit. Thanks to a proprietary coating on the sensor chip, the sensor is stable and robust. You still get the high speed and sensitivity of PbS (lead sulfide) and PbSe (lead selenide) for your application. Medical device manufacturers, these are ideal infrared sensors for CO2 measurement in ventilation for the COVID-19 pandemic.

These PbS and PbSe infrared detectors and arrays have a unique encapsulation that gives you special features:
• Robust and stable so it can be directly mounted on your PCB
• Longer lifetime and highest detectivity at room temperature
• Small footprint through new thin-film encapsulation
• Bondable contacts
• Compatible with industry standard production methods
• The high sensitivity of PbS and PbSe
• High quality is built into the manufacturing process and inspection

Bill Bolster
Electro Optical Components, Inc.
+1 707-568-1642
email us here
