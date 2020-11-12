Hwy 7 closed east of Hutchinson (Nov. 11, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – (12:30 a.m.) Highway 7, east of Hutchinson, will be shutdown at mile marker 162 for up to one hour while a truck is pulled from the ditch. Drivers should seek alternate routes until 1:30 a.m. MnDOT advises drivers to use extreme caution when the roadway reopens as conditions are icy.
