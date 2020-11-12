TRAVEL ADVISORY: Both directions of I-94 now closed between Rogers and Monticello, Wright County (Nov. 12, 2020)

St. Cloud, Minn. 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 ---Both directions of Interstate 94 is closed to all traffic except emergency responders until further notice (up to 2 p.m.) between Rogers and Monticello due to several crashes. All lanes are blocked. Use alternate routes. Follow I-94 Alternate Route signs along area highways.

Be patient. Roads are slippery with light sleet/snow through early afternoon, slow down and drive according to the road conditions. Check www.511mn.org for latest information.

# # #

Follow I-94 Alternate Route detour signs. Use Hwy 101 Rogers to Hwy 10 Elk River, then take Hwy 24 Clear Lake back to westbound I-94 or seek other route.

STAY BACK STAY ALIVE