Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,597 in the last 365 days.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Both directions of I-94 now closed between Rogers and Monticello, Wright County (Nov. 12, 2020)

St. Cloud, Minn. 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 ---Both directions of Interstate 94 is closed to all traffic except emergency responders until further notice (up to 2 p.m.) between Rogers and Monticello due to several crashes. All lanes are blocked. Use alternate routes. Follow I-94 Alternate Route signs along area highways.

Be patient. Roads are slippery with light sleet/snow through early afternoon, slow down and drive according to the road conditions. Check www.511mn.org  for latest information.

# # #

Follow I-94 Alternate Route detour signs. Use Hwy 101 Rogers to Hwy 10 Elk River, then take Hwy 24 Clear Lake back to westbound I-94 or seek other route.

STAY BACK STAY ALIVE

You just read:

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Both directions of I-94 now closed between Rogers and Monticello, Wright County (Nov. 12, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.