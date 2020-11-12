Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alabama Head Injury Task Force Survey

Alabama Head Injury Task Force Survey

The Alabama Head Injury Task Force is surveying any survivor of a head injury who is 18 years or older to help the state identify gaps and barriers in services for persons with head injuries. For persons under the age of 18, a family member or guardian should complete the survey on the survivor’s behalf.

With assistance from UAB and the Alabama Department of Rehabilitation Services, survey results will be tabulated and included in the Alabama Head Injury Task Force Five-Year Plan. The attached flyer provides additional information and a link to the survey. Please share this important information with your clients and community outreach partners.

The deadline for completing the survey is December 4, 2020.

Click here to be directed to the survey

