PeopleTech Partners Announces Fourth Quarter Cohort Companies

SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleTech Partners is excited to announce it’s cohort for the final quarter of 2020. Sora, Origin, Spokn and The Forem will all join the (PTP) prestigious growth program. These new technologies will be added to the PTP Portfolio of innovators to contribute to PTP’s mission to further the future of work. The extensive network within PeopleTech Partners will provide feedback and guidance to each of these companies that are seeking to solve workplace problems with powerful solutions in areas such as financial wellness, employee experience, leadership diversity and employee development.

“ With all the changes we’re experiencing within work these days, I’m truly excited to see these entrepreneurs providing solutions that will serve employees now and for years to come.” Cara Brennan Allamano, Co-Founder, PeopleTech Partners.

Sora’s mission is to empower people-focused teams to create exceptional employee experiences. People teams should be spending time with people, and not on never-ending, tedious tasks that traditional HR teams had to manage. Sora’s goal is to automate as much administrative work as possible so that People teams can focus on the interesting, strategic initiatives that are more important than ever.

“ We’ve partnered with PeopleTech to learn from the best People leaders in the world about how we can improve Sora and further the great work they’ve already done to create those exceptional experiences.” Laura Del Beccaro, Cofounder & CEO of Sora

Origin is a financial well-being platform that partners with innovative companies to solve employees’ number one source of stress: money. Origin believes that protecting your assets, family, and future shouldn’t require an advanced finance degree, so they built a company that makes financial success simple and attainable.

Spokn is a platform that upskills and engages remote employees through short, asynchronous audio. Bite-size listens from Harvard Business School, MIT, Lattice, McKinsey and more enable employees to learn without screen fatigue. Talent teams can guide learning through nudges on the app, and even create and promote their own audios to keep remote employees informed and engaged.

The Forem’s mission is to move women and people of color into leadership roles. Membership at The Forem provides an affordable, accessible solution to career advancement. It teaches employees to raise their visibility and document their work, so their impact becomes undeniable, and also connects them with mentors on-demand. The Forem’s curriculum aims to fix the broken rung that holds women and underrepresented groups back from day one.

About PeopleTech Partners:

PeopleTech Partners is a network of business leaders investing time in People Tech. People Technology is the full range of software platforms and services that enable organizations to support the talent that drives success. It’s critical for founders to have a partnership with people who represent the customers they want to serve. PeopleTech advisors have in-depth experience as decision makers who purchase People Tech; we share insights and give feedback at the right time to fuel success.