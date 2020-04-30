PEOPLETECH PARTNERS ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER COHORT COMPANIES

PeopleTech Partners is thrilled to announce Hoppin, Ethena, Harness Wealth, and unboXt as the 2nd quarter cohort to join the PeopleTech Partners growth program.

PeopleTech Partners is thrilled to announce Hoppin, Ethena, Harness Wealth, and unboXt as the second quarter cohort companies to join the PeopleTech Partners (PTP) prestigious growth program. The addition of these four emerging companies to the PTP Portfolio of innovators aligns with PTP's mission to share insights and give feedback at the right time to fuel success for promising People technologies. Each of these companies offers a unique and innovative solution to modern or emerging needs for supporting employees, employers and the future of work.

Hoppin is a knowledge-sharing platform that connects dynamic professionals across industries. Hoppin is the only marketplace that unlocks unprecedented experiential learning opportunities across non-competitive companies and industries, both in-person and digitally. Companies such as Uber, Citi, E*Trade, Dig Inn and SoulCycle are embracing the Hoppin platform to engage and develop their talent. With a data-driven approach that enables curated interactions and tangible insights, we’re imagining the future of work with less boundaries and more connection.

“As a platform supporting people-first companies, we cannot be more thrilled to be part of PTP and work with some of the world's top people leaders on enrolling and adapting our platform to meet the learning and engagement needs of their talent in an increasingly changing and virtual working environment.”

Bilyana

Ethena is sexual harassment training for today’s teams. Workplace norms have dramatically changed, and we thought training should too.

Harness Wealth is dedicated to helping employees effectively unlock financial opportunity to achieve their best financial future. We provide employees with sophisticated insights, financial tools and benchmarks as well as a network of highly curated top tax, financial and legal advisers, which we help power with proprietary technology.

unboXt is a platform that enables team leaders to improve team performance and employee experience by increasing team trust and transparency. Some of their clients include UPS, Comcast, Allstate, and Screenopoly.



“I am always amazed how much innovation is happening in the HR Sector. Every quarter we receive over 20 applications and every quarter we see new ideas in the space. All four of these companies are bringing offerings we haven’t seen in the market and that solve major needs for employers today " Robby Peters, Co-Founder, PeopleTech Partners.

About PeopleTech Partners

PeopleTech Partners is a network of business leaders investing time in People Tech. People Technology is the full range of software platforms and services that enable organizations to support the talent that drives success. It’s critical for founders to have a partnership with people who represent the customers they want to serve. PeopleTech advisors have in-depth experience as decision makers who purchase People Tech; we share insights and give feedback at the right time to fuel success.

For more information, please visit peopletechpartners.com.

