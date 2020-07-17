PEOPLETECH PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER COHORT COMPANIES

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PeopleTech Partners is thrilled to announce Tribute, AllVoices, Alice and Flux as the third quarter cohort companies to join the PeopleTech Partners (PTP) prestigious growth program. The addition of these four emerging companies to the PTP Portfolio of innovators aligns with PTP's mission to share insights and give feedback at the right time to fuel success for promising People technologies. Each of these companies offers a unique and innovative solution to modern or emerging needs for supporting employees, employers and the future of work.

“ During these challenging times the importance of having these new tools to support employees comes to the forefront, I’m really excited for these new options for companies." -Cara Brennan Allamano, Co-Founder, PeopleTech Partners.

Tribute is a modern mentorship platform helping companies enable just-in-time knowledge sharing, mentorship and support across their organization. Tribute’s unique philosophy on mentorship, leading with storytelling, creates authentic and unexpected connections that promote belonging, continuous learning and increased organization performance.

AllVoices is a reporting and case management system built for the modern workplace that provides real-time, data-driven insights across a range of issues, including ethics and compliance, equity and inclusion, culture, and general feedback. Through its secure platform, employees can anonymously report any issue directly to their company's leadership. These real-time insights, coupled with an encrypted communication channel and case management system, empower companies to address issues proactively, improving culture, increasing productivity, and mitigating the risk of reputational damage and lawsuits.

Alice shields your payroll from Social Security, Medicare, and local taxes and unemployment premiums. We charge half of what you save. There’s never an out of pocket cost to using Alice. In 20 minutes or less, your business is ready. Alice enrolls your employees when you say go.

Flux is an internal mobility platform that drives employee growth through the work the business needs done. Talent is intelligently matched to opportunities they can excel at: from part-time projects and rotations, to learning, mentorship, or full-time roles. Companies gain full visibility into their workforce and fill roles faster while promoting a culture of recognition and progression. Employees engage with a career advocate that learns their interests, helps them explore paths they could take within the company and fairly represents them along the way.

"Through our journey building Flux, PeopleTech Partners has consistently represented the progressive ideas, people, and solutions that are shaping the future of work. We're honored to be joining and working more deeply with the industry's top People leaders to advance the practice of internal mobility within their organizations as they grow and adapt to a more distributed world." -Nick Ionita, CEO & Co-Founder of Flux

PeopleTech Partners is a network of business leaders investing time in People Tech. People Technology is the full range of software platforms and services that enable organizations to support the talent that drives success. It's critical for founders to have a partnership with people who represent the customers they want to serve. PeopleTech advisors have in-depth experience as decision makers who purchase People Tech; we share insights and give feedback at the right time to fuel success.

