New RI Company seeks to make it easier, more affordable for homeowners to ADDASPACE

ADDASPACE co-founders Anders Hansen (right) and Andrew Naperotic (left) stand outside of a module that is currently being customized in Bristol, RI.

ADDASPACE co-founders Anders Hansen (right) and Andrew Naperotic (left) stand outside of a module that is currently being customized in Bristol, RI.

ADDASPACE co-founders Anders Hansen (right) and Andrew Naperotic (left) stand inside a module that is currently being customized in Bristol, RI.

ADDASPACE co-founders Anders Hansen (right) and Andrew Naperotic (left) stand inside a module that is currently being customized in Bristol, RI.

This rendering depicts what an ADDASPACE unit would look like in a backyard.

This rendering depicts what an ADDASPACE unit would look like in a backyard.

Environmentally friendly, modular unit creates space that exists alongside owner's current home

ADDASPACE was born from an understanding that our lifestyle needs were changing rapidly. People needed more space for work and school, but their options, until now, were limited and expensive,”
— Andrew Naperotic, ADDASPACE co-founder
BRISTOL, RI, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last several months - during which the lines between work, school, and home life became increasingly blurred - have left many homeowners yearning for more space. From that need, ADDASPACE was created.

Based in Bristol, Rhode Island, ADDASPACE allows homeowners to add a custom-designed, environmentally friendly modular space alongside their current home, giving them an alternative to moving or costly home renovation projects.

“ADDASPACE was born from an understanding that our lifestyle needs were changing rapidly. People needed more space for work and school, but their options, until now, were limited and expensive,” said Andrew Naperotic, ADDASPACE co-founder. “With ADDASPACE, homeowners can enjoy modern, modular living at an affordable price with a space to suit their diverse and ever-evolving needs, whether that be a home office, kids retreat, workout area, or even an alternative to assisted living or nursing homes for older relatives.”

All ADDASPACE modules are built using environmentally friendly and sustainable materials.

“Unlike extensive renovations - which can take multiple months, not to mention the dust and chaos - ADDASPACE’s entire, hassle-free process takes just weeks,” said Anders Hansen, ADDASPACE co-founder. “From the design and permitting processes to delivery and installation, our mission is to make adding a space as easy and stress-free as possible.”

About ADDASPACE
ADDASPACE builds modern, affordable, economical, and environmentally sustainable spaces to suit the diverse and ever-evolving lifestyle needs of residential, corporate and commercial consumers. We want to see families and businesses brought together in a more functional, comfortable, and environmentally friendly way without compromising on style, luxury, and affordability.

Learn more about how ADDASPACE can bring peace back to your space.

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management


