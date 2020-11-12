Setterstix Corporation establishing operations in Laurens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Setterstix Corporation (Setterstix), a paper stick manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Laurens County. The more than $11.7 million investment will create 80 new jobs.

Founded in 1938, Setterstix manufactures and ships more than 17 billion paper sticks throughout the United States, Canada and overseas every year. The company manufactures paper sticks for candy, cotton swabs, health care and novelty items.

Located at 830 International Boulevard in Fountain Inn, Setterstix’s new facility will increase the company’s manufacturing and shipping capabilities, which will allow growth into international markets. With local paper sources and reduced logistics costs, Setterstix will be more competitive and in position to accommodate the worldwide demand resulting from the elimination of single-use plastics.

The new facility is expected to be completed by February 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Setterstix team should visit the company's website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“Fountain Inn, South Carolina is Setterstix’s first U.S. manufacturing location outside of Cattaraugus, New York, where we have been operational for 82 years. We are delighted to be expanding our global footprint in this community and growing our brand from South Carolina. Laurens County, the South Carolina Department of Commerce, SC Ports and readySC have been key partners in us making this location decision. It is our honor to now be a part of the South Carolina manufacturing community!” -Setterstix President Eric Pritchard

“Our approach to creating a business-friendly environment for companies of every kind continues to pay off, and Setterstix’s investment in Laurens County is a testament to that. This investment will have a tremendous impact on the continued growth of Laurens County and South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to thrive, and today’s announcement by Setterstix is proof of that. The company’s investment is meaningful to the people of Laurens County and the rest of our great state.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"South Carolina Ports' efficient operations and access to global markets attracts companies like Setterstix to invest in South Carolina. SC Ports excels at meeting companies' supply chain needs with excellent customer service and reliable operations. We look forward to partnering with Setterstix to ensure future growth." -SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsom

“We are grateful to have Setterstix Corporation establish operations in Laurens County. Laurens County continues to be a thriving manufacturing economy that creates jobs. We welcome Setterstix to our community and look forward to a great partnership.” -Laurens County Council Chairman David Pitts

“Job growth and capital investment continue to grow in Laurens County despite the challenges of 2020. The Laurens County Development Corporation continues to be successful at recruiting great companies like Setterstix Corporation to Laurens County. We look forward to them becoming a part of our corporate community and helping them continue to grow in our county.” -Laurens County Development Corporation Chairman Randy Garrett