Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 12, 2020

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
Manchester Township
Wayne Township
Belmont
Belmont County Port Authority
Butler
Lakota Local School District
Lakota Local School District
New Miami Local School District
New Miami Local School District
Clark
Clark County Educational Service Center
Columbiana
Franklin Township
Coshocton
River View Local School District
River View Local School District
Crawford
Wynford Local School District
Wynford Local School District
Cuyahoga
City of North Royalton
Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation
Teegan Wightman (Medicaid)
Tanya McKnight-Tuffuor (Medicaid)
Darke
Darke County
Franklin
Ohio Department of Insurance
Youthbuild Columbus Community School
Greene
Xenia Community School District
Xenia Community School District
Hamilton
Norwood City School District
Norwood City School District
Knox
Mount Vernon City School District
Mount Vernon City School District
Marion
Village of LaRue
Miami
Newton Township
Montgomery
Lisa Mix (Medicaid)
Morrow
Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
Cardington-Lincoln Local School District
Lincoln Township
Out of State
Alisha Hightower (Medicaid)
Pike
Marion Township
Preble
Monroe Township
Richland
Troy Township
Ross
Ross County
Sandusky
Terra Community College Foundation
Scioto
Haley Bowden (Medicaid)
Sciotoville Community School
Shelby
Cynthian Township
Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Van Wert
Village of Willshire*
Williams
Stryker Local School District
Stryker Local School District
