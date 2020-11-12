For Immediate Release:

November 11, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Manchester Township Wayne Township Belmont Belmont County Port Authority Butler Lakota Local School District Lakota Local School District New Miami Local School District New Miami Local School District Clark Clark County Educational Service Center Columbiana Franklin Township Coshocton River View Local School District River View Local School District Crawford Wynford Local School District Wynford Local School District Cuyahoga City of North Royalton Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation Teegan Wightman (Medicaid) Tanya McKnight-Tuffuor (Medicaid) Darke Darke County Franklin Ohio Department of Insurance Youthbuild Columbus Community School Greene Xenia Community School District Xenia Community School District Hamilton Norwood City School District Norwood City School District Knox Mount Vernon City School District Mount Vernon City School District Marion Village of LaRue Miami Newton Township Montgomery Lisa Mix (Medicaid) Morrow Cardington-Lincoln Local School District Cardington-Lincoln Local School District Lincoln Township Out of State Alisha Hightower (Medicaid) Pike Marion Township Preble Monroe Township Richland Troy Township Ross Ross County Sandusky Terra Community College Foundation Scioto Haley Bowden (Medicaid) Sciotoville Community School Shelby Cynthian Township Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority Van Wert Village of Willshire* Williams Stryker Local School District Stryker Local School District

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

