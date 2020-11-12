Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 12, 2020

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

November 11, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 12, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 

 Adams

Manchester Township

 

Wayne Township

 

 Belmont

Belmont County Port Authority

 

 Butler

Lakota Local School District

 

Lakota Local School District

 

New Miami Local School District

 

New Miami Local School District

 

 Clark

Clark County Educational Service Center

 

 Columbiana

Franklin Township

 

 Coshocton

River View Local School District

 

River View Local School District

 

 Crawford

Wynford Local School District

 

Wynford Local School District

 

 Cuyahoga

City of North Royalton

 

Cuyahoga County Convention Facilities Development Corporation

 

Teegan Wightman (Medicaid)

 

Tanya McKnight-Tuffuor (Medicaid)

 

 Darke

Darke County

 

 Franklin

Ohio Department of Insurance

 

Youthbuild Columbus Community School

 

 Greene

Xenia Community School District

 

Xenia Community School District

 

 Hamilton

Norwood City School District

 

Norwood City School District

 

 Knox

Mount Vernon City School District

 

Mount Vernon City School District

 

 Marion

Village of LaRue

 

 Miami

Newton Township

 

 Montgomery

Lisa Mix (Medicaid)

 

 Morrow

Cardington-Lincoln Local School District

 

Cardington-Lincoln Local School District

 

Lincoln Township

 

 Out of State

Alisha Hightower (Medicaid)

 

 Pike

Marion Township

 

 Preble

Monroe Township

 

 Richland

Troy Township

 

 Ross

Ross County

 

 Sandusky

Terra Community College Foundation

 

 Scioto

Haley Bowden (Medicaid)

 

Sciotoville Community School

 

 Shelby

Cynthian Township

 

Shelby County Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

 Van Wert

Village of Willshire*

 

 Williams

Stryker Local School District

 

Stryker Local School District

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 12, 2020

