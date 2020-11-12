Dr. Kylie Burton and Vicki Mayo Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Dr. Kylie Burton, licensed chiropractor & a functional medicine expert. Vicki Mayo, founder and CEO of The TouchPoint Solution
When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?
Chronic diseases affect more than 40% of American’s and over $329 billion is spent on prescribed drugs yearly. These drugs are meant to manage symptoms and are designed for people to depend on them to survive. The U.S. spends more money on healthcare than any other country, yet, out of all first-world countries, we are the sickest — with the highest obesity prevalence — and the trend is only worsening. 2/3rds of people who file for bankruptcy cite medical issues as a key contributor to their financial downfall.
I have helped thousands of individuals break free from the mold; get control of their health (which means their finances for many) and stop fearing the future. By helping them discover the WHY behind their health struggles, they can truly begin to live the dreams they’ve never dared to dream.
My one desire: empower more people to take action, to start thinking beyond the diagnosis, to gain hope.
Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.
1. VITAMIN D!!!!! So many people take this just because. But they aren’t taking enough. Instead of a maintenance dose of 2,000 IU’s/day, it needs to be 10,000 IU’s per day; especially if they struggle with anxiety or depression and/or the winter blues.
2. Change your Mindset: stop searching for a diagnosis
The biggest problem with our healthcare system is that we are indoctrinated to find a “diagnosis.” Once we have a diagnosis, then we have answers. Wrong. Once we have a diagnosis, we have a label next to our name, and hence, a pill to take the rest of our lives. Our health does not change when we receive a diagnosis. All that means is our symptoms fall underneath an umbrella, which means they can now prescribe a medication to manage the symptoms. That’s it. A diagnosis tells you nothing about “why.”
Vicki Mayo, founder and CEO of The TouchPoint Solution
Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)
I touched into this a bit above but will go into more detail here.
Healthy Thinking
So much of what we do, say and feel comes from our internal dialogue. If what we are saying to ourselves is negative, then the world around us will result in negative space as well. Like exercise, we must exercise our thought patterns. Say positive mantras, say positive things and over-all speak well about ourselves, others and our personal situations.
2. Healthy Relationships
Read any relationship book, listen to any therapist and you will hear the same thing “cut toxic people out of your life.” Easier said than done when you don’t understand what is toxic about them or the relationship. When focused on a relationship being healthy — you’ll start to see what those professionals are talking about. Like your physical health, you have to work on relationships to keep them healthy — from dating your spouse, to intentionally spending time with your children, to setting boundaries with office relationships — it’s all work. But it’s work that makes a huge difference in your overall health and wellness.
3. Mindfulness
Mindfulness is in my blood and culture. But its impact is so great that it has incorporated itself into western culture and medicines. Mindfulness is about intentionality, being present in what you are doing and where you are. This can be refined through meditation practices — something I do daily. Have you heard the saying that depression is the past, anxiety is the future — but now, now is where we feel our best selves.
4. Stress + Anxiety Reduction
Okay — while healthy thinking, healthy relationships and mindfulness will help in reducing your over-all stress, it’s still something we must intentionally take care of. [...]
