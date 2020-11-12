Maegan Lujan and Ray Parsons Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis
Maegan Lujan, Author of book series, A Million Little Clicks. Ray Parsons, President, CEO & Board of Directors Member of Transcepta.
I’m a firm believer that who you are on paper doesn’t determine your path forward. Instead, you chart your own course.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.
— Maegan Lujan, Author of book series, A Million Little Clicks
Brand awareness. Corporate Image. These are two critical business technicals that make or break a company's success. Fotis Georgiadis is a master at building both of these correctly, to catapult a company ahead of its competitors. Take a read of the below two interview excerpts done by Fotis Georgiadis and then reach out to him at the below contact options to get your company headed in the right direction as we continue to #reopen post #COVID-19.
-
Maegan Lujan, Author of book series, A Million Little Clicks
In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?
As someone who has spent most of my corporate career in product marketing, I would say that the two are similar in tactical execution and 100% codependent. In product marketing, you’re leveraging the company brand, which, in my case, is Toshiba. Although I manage a portfolio of products, determining the right product relies solely on the overall brand.
The first set of questions I ask of myself and my team is: will the product be a fit for our brand, portfolio, and channel. To correctly answer that, you must take a step back and dissect your brand. Sure, as an entrepreneur, you’re personally a lot more aligned to your brand on a regular basis than most staff at a Fortune 500 company is, but stick with me here.
Each decision you make, especially larger ones, needs to undergo a litmus test. Does this decision align with my brand vision (purpose, mission, values/principles, positioning)? How can this decision accurately be depicted by my brand story and personality (voice and tone)? Does this decision align with my brand tactics (look and feel)?
From there, you can execute advertising based on your brand. Essentially, your brand is your foundation and MUST be clearly defined. Advertising CANNOT stray from your brand, or you end up wasting valuable resources and losing revenue.
The exception to this is when you are incubating a new segment and working on the edge of innovation. In this case, campaigns are created to segment or position against the larger brand.
Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?
Funny, you ask that. In my three-part book series, part one (Brand Vision: Purpose + Strategy) took the longest to write. It is the foundation, after all, and requires a lot of initial investment from you to properly build your brand.
I wish I could downplay this, tell you there is a special webform you can fill out that creates a brand for you, but there simply is not. You must dedicate more energy than you thought was possible over several months/years, and you have to invest countless resources. If you take shortcuts or don’t invest properly, it will end up costing you more time and money in the long run. And pretty much every successful entrepreneur will attest to this.
Is it easy? No. Will it take more than you anticipated? Yes. Will it be worth it? Hell yeah!
Read the rest of the interview here.
-
Ray Parsons, President, CEO & Board of Directors Member of Transcepta
Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Approximately how many users or subscribers does your app or software currently have? Can you share with our readers three of the main steps you’ve taken to build such a large community?
Our solution is a platform that enables customers to automate their accounts payable and procurement processes. Customers connect, transact, and collaborate with their suppliers on the platform, enabling efficiency and better decision-making for both parties. Currently, we have hundreds of thousands of companies leveraging our platform.
Building our community required:
Providing real value to both customers and suppliers
Delivering innovative software
Viewing customer service as a differentiator
What is your monetization model? How do you monetize your community of users? Have you considered other monetization options? Why did you not use those?
We tried a number of approaches over the years. Many of our competitors tried to monetize both sides of each transaction. We tried that at first, but we saw how that placed an unnecessary impediment to adoption of the solution. After some analysis, we decided that we were efficient enough that we could make the solution free for suppliers to use. That both lowered a barrier to adoption and better aligned the cost to the primary economic beneficiary: the accounts payable/procurement departments at large customers.
The full interview is available here.
You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.
About Fotis Georgiadis
Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.
Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com
Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3
Fotis Georgiadis
fotisgeorgiadis.com
+1 203-983-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn