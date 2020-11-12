KCD Energy Adds 9 kW Single Phase Heaters to Its Online Store

An industry leader in construction and industrial heaters is now selling a new type of heater in its ecommerce store.

MEDFORD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with KCD Energy announced today that it is now selling nine-kilowatt single phase heaters.

“Our single-phase system is tailored to construction sites with temporary power and large residential applications,” said KCD Energy Vice President Steve Gibson. “With our plug and play system, you are in complete control.”

Interested individuals can view the company’s single-phase heaters on its website today.

Gibson explained that once the distribution panel is installed, it is simple for individuals and their staff to add industrial heater extension cords and place heaters as required.

Portable construction heater systems from KCD Energy provide a new solution to heating job sites and commercial facilities.

“This new construction heater system is convenient,” Gibson stressed, before adding, “Once a panel is installed, you can move the construction heaters from location to location on the premises yourself, without the need for an electrician.”

Gibson went on to reveal that its customers include end-users who know they are going to have a heating problem every year and would like to own the solution to their problem, to contractors who are in a position to bill the client to solve a problem.

“The cost of the equipment is roughly the same as paying rent for the same equipment for one season,” Gibson said. “We also have customers that are a traveling-type company, e.g., a tent rental business, or a contractor who is going to start in one part of the country and finish in another part of the country.”

For more information, please visit kcdenergy.com/how-it-works.

About KDC Energy

KCD Energy Company brings you industrial heaters & systems with you in control. Easily placed where heat is needed the most, portable without re-wiring or the need for an electrician.

