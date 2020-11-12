Supplies Network Now Included in VARStreet’s Distributor Catalog
VARStreet adds Supplies Network to their distributor catalog. Supplies Network resellers can now leverage VARStreet's all-in-one business management software
Supplies Network resellers will gain a huge competitive advantage by partnering with VARStreet.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet’s aggregated catalog comprises an expanding list of 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, ScanSource amongst many others with over 7 million SKU’s.
— Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of business management solutions designed exclusively for the IT and office supply VAR industry. With over 25,000+ VAR users to date, they bring in a wealth of experience to each of their product innovations.
Supplies Network Inc. is now part of the distributor connections VARStreet has and their entire product catalog is included in VARStreet’s aggregated catalog which is available within VARStreet’s sales quotation, eCommerce and CRM modules.
Supplies Network are distributors of printing and imaging hardware with a huge product portfolio and were recently awarded the distributor of the year honor from Troy Group.
In August this year, they launched barcodeSelect designed to help resellers in Managed Print Services monetize a new category to their offering. Thermal barcode printing is used heavily in the warehousing, healthcare, manufacturing and travel and hospitality industries to produce barcoded labels, IDs and other materials used for a variety of applications.
VARStreet can now register with Supplies Network and pull their product feed into their VARStreet sales quotation and eCommerce application and expand their distribution channels.
“We also hope that current Supplies Network resellers consider VARStreet as their business management software,” said Shiv Agarwal, the Sales and Marketing Director for VARStreet Inc. He also added, “Supplies Network resellers will gain a huge competitive advantage by partnering with VARStreet as with our quotation software, eCommerce module, CRM and catalog we are a one-stop solution for IT VARs.”
VARStreet’s impressive software stack of an advanced sales quotation solution, a modern eCommerce platform, a huge aggregated catalog with over 7 million products, and a free CRM can increase productivity and efficiency for all your teams aligning processes to eliminate silos and data redundancies and arm your teams with tools to increase profit margins for your business.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
Shiv Agarwal
VARStreet Inc
+1 781-262-0610
connectus@varstreet.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn