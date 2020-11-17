The Stork's Warehouse Partners with Champagne Getaway's 'Molly' for The 'Stork's Nursery' Episode 5
Continuing their 'Dream Nursery' web series "The Stork's Nursery," The Stork's Warehouse chooses episode 5 guest, Nashville's 'Molly' with Champagne Getaway
The Stork's Warehouse offers pregnancy & postpartum products at a great price. Every product is personally chosen by founders Rose Campbell and Jennifer Jeppson. As birth professionals and parents, they embody the company's motto of "Doula Tested - Mother Approved".
— The Stork's Warehouse
Rose and Jennifer have had years of success preparing parents-to-be for the pregnancy and baby years. And now, they’re taking their expertise on the road! Join them on The Stork’s Warehouse’s YouTube channel as they travel across the US, helping families build wonderful prenatal environments and amazing nurseries.
Their new web series, the “Stork’s Nursery,” premiered Thursday, September 3rd featuring Mely Cruz, (of “All Things Mely” on Instagram/Facebook). Over several episodes, it walked viewers through her elegant nursery makeover. Her nursery reveal has already hit more than 53k views! Most recently, The Stork's Warehouse has designed and remodeled the nursery of YouTube/TikTok sensations Anxiety Couple. Next in their lineup is Molly, from the Champagne Getaway.
"Molly is well known for her fashion sense and lovely home, thanks to Champagne Getaway (her brand, lifestyle blog, and also Airbnb location), so when we were introduced and then later learned about her pregnancy, we knew helping her convert areas of the Airbnb into her dream nursery was definitely something we wanted to do! We're really looking forward to the challenge of creating a beautiful, functional, space for her family."- Jennifer Jeppson, Co-Founder, The Stork's Warehouse.
Champagne Getaway, LLC was launched by Molly (https://www.instagram.com/champagnegetaway) in the spring of 2017 as a bachelorette planning company. Since then, her company's tales and rental home have evolved into her personal brand and Instagram handle touching on topics involving travel, fashion, and her lifestyle blog.
This chic and cozy "Champagne Getaway' as the home is affectionately named is every bachelorette’s dream vacation home and is known for its amazing rooftop deck, “pink champagne” living area, and 4 bedrooms that each have their own funky vibe. Located in East Nashvielle, it's only a 5 minute Uber ride to Lower Broadway 'Honky Tonking!'
Molly still loves to focus on female travel, but now also brings lots of fashion, home décor, and mom's interest content as well as everyday life occurrences to her 60k+ followers on Instagram. Currently pregnant with her first child, Molly is very excited to collaborate with The Stork’s Warehouse in the design and build of her own Stork’s Nursery.
Molly, in the season 5 trailer states, "We did have one room in our Airbnb that wasn't super girly, and we are hoping you can help us flip this 'rock n' roll' room from a guest room into a nursery in time for our baby boy! We want to transform parts of the room from being dark to bright and fun for our little one!"
“Stork's Nursery" is brought to you by amazing sponsors including Mama's Milk Wrap, Oh La Lari, Oxytocin Emporium, Hemp Maiden, BEBorganic, Corralling The Campbell’s, and of course The Stork's Warehouse. Are you interested in being a part of the series? Reach out to Rose and Jennifer at hello@thestorkswarehouse.com for more information or apply online at https://thestorkswarehouse.com/product/dream-nursery-application.
Join the ladies of The Stork's Warehouse for their new "Stork's Nursery" dream nursery makeover web series!