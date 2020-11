澳美製藥防護品牌澳佳 成為香港11月四場食品和健康，建築與零售領域展覽會官方口罩贊助商

About

Founded in 1993, Bright Future is a Hong Kong research-based leading multinational pharmaceutical company focused on skin health, pediatrics, respiratory and pain management. With experience and capabilities in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of Prescription medications, OTC products and health functional products, Bright Future puts the quality of life first and is committed to offering excellent health solutions to make every life healthier. As is our vision: “brighter life better future”. www.brightfuture.com.hk

