SecuriON Mobile Anti-Virus 'OnAV' Receives AV-TEST certification for the 14th consecutive time

Maintaining high detection performance using its ‘Cross-validation System’, SecuiON is developing service models to integrate with other security solutions

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - SecuriON, an AI-based cyber security company, headquartered in South Korea, is pleased to announce today that its mobile antivirus solution ‘OnAV’ has obtained its 14 consecutive certification from AV-TEST, a global security product performance evaluation agency.

The AV-TEST laboratory tests three categories:
• Usability (False positives)
• Performance
• Protection (False negatives)

This evaluation is performed every odd month, with the highest achievable score being 18 points.

“Participating in the performance tests allows us to objectively verify the development of the product. OnAV's ‘Cross-validation System’ is the result of continuous research, and we will continue to provide more reliable security products to individual and corporate customers” said Sung-kwon Lee, SecuriON CEO.

In the latest test, OnAV recorded a total score of 17.5 points with 6 points each for ‘Usability (False positives)’ and 'Performance' and 5.5 points for ‘Protection (False negatives)'. The total detection score is 99.34%, and it has also maintained a record of 0 ‘False positives', which has continued since September 2019.

SecuriON has been participating in all tests conducted since July 2018 with OnAV and is working on more technological advancement. In addition to AV-TEST, it has obtained several global certifications such as AV-Comparatives, MRG Effitas, PCSL, and SKD Labs.

SecuriON is emphasizing the independently developed 'Cross-validation System' as the secret of OnAV’s stable high detection performance. The ‘Cross-validation System’ is a multi-engine structure that combines cloud-based machine learning technology, reputation inspection, and cloud big data inspection.

SecuriON is currently focusing on developing new service models that can meet customer needs by combining OnAV with other security solutions. In August, OnAV was supplied to Secucen's “Mobile App Protection 3 Types Package” and recently signed an MOU to establish a ‘Untact Security Center’ in cooperation with Exosphere Labs. It is planning to propose a PC-mobile integrated security package to Small and medium businesses.

About SecuriON:
Based in South Korea, SecuriON is an AI-based cybersecurity company that offers a smart city protection solution that focuses on mobile and IoT by utilizing their exclusive protection engine, which has been developed by machine learning. For more information, please visit https://www.onvaccine.com/ or please contact Sonia Awan at soniaawanpr@gmail.com

Sonia Awan
SecuriON
+1 7472545705
