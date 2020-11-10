CABINET REAPPOINTS SO’OALO TO LEAD SAMOA PORTS AUTHORITY

SAMOA, November 10 - (GOVT. PRESS SECRETARIAT); So’oalo Kuresa So’oalo today was reappointed by Cabinet to continue as Chief Executive Officer to lead the Samoa Ports Authority.

Only two applicants had applied for the post.

After the due diligence process, Cabinet upheld the unanimous recommendation by the three member panel for So’oalo’s reappointment.

During his first term in office, So’oalo played a leading role in securing funding of USD$26.2 million to finance the Enhancing of Safety, Security and Sustainability of the Apia Port Project.

Also under his leadership, SPA’s cash position has strengthened by 76% from close to $6 million in 2007 to $10.3 million in 2020.

In addition SPA paid total Cash Dividends of $9.5 million tala to Government during the last three fiscal years.

So’oalo holds a Master of Business Administration, (MBA) from the University of the South Pacific (2007) and a Bachelor of Commerce-Accounting from the National University of Samoa, (2000).

His education journey started at the Samauga Primary School in Savaii.

He is a graduate of Leififi Intermediate School and Samoa College.

He started his working career as an Executive with the ANZ Bank and for 15 years served as Assistant General Manager of the Samoa Shipping Corporation, (SSC) before his appointment by Cabinet in 2017 as CEO to lead SPA.

This will be So’oalo’s second term in Office.

November 12, 2020