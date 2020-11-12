SurvAi ™ Unveiled by Parsifal Corporation
A Unique AI Virtual Survey for relocation, allowing a transferee to very simply video survey their home in as little as 15 minutes with no need for scheduling.FAIRFIELD, MAINE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parsifal Corporation, has unveiled SurvAi ™, a technology that provides an “intelligent” Video Survey in just a few minutes, at the convenience of the user without a need for scheduling. This is not a typical remote virtual survey. The unique SurvAi integrates an unmatched artificial intelligence (AI) core technology together with expert relocation video support, review and consult services to provide visual based, HHG optimal weight and volume accuracy.
Mark Olsen, President and CEO, relays that “SurvAi provides an opportunity for expediting an accurate move estimate and price quote. In addition, booking processes are dramatically improved in both accuracy and speed when SurvAi is used in an integrated fashion with other Parsifal relocation technologies.” SurvAi offers many benefits for Relocation Management Companies, Corporations and their transferees, Government Agencies, as well as Service Providers.
SurvAi enables transferees to perform a simple and encrypted AI video at their convenience, in as little as 15 minutes with no need for scheduling and no app download required, using browser-based technology. The resulting estimated weight and volume for each item is provided on a comprehensive visual list, compiled in near real-time.
This technology approach facilitates best supplier selection prior to booking based on shipment size, origin, destination, mode, service quality and price. Overall, team communications are enhanced by providing pre-move survey photos and inventory to seamlessly sync with the moving crew on the day of the actual move.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Parsifal is the world's leader in providing relocation expertise, auditing services and procurement technology. Our services and products are in constant global operation in over 120 countries, with corporations, carriers and move managers in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Australia and Europe. Parsifal Corporation assists clients in obtaining best in class household goods pricing and quality of service. And, we offer to protect that pricing and quality with expert global auditing.
Mission: At Parsifal Corporation we are passionately dedicated to our craft, focused on ensuring outstanding accuracy and transparency through quality-driven and innovative technology to all our clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience.
To find out how our expert services and relocation procurement technologies can assist your company, please visit us at www.parsifalcorp.com for more information.
Parsifal Corporation
Jim Weglarz
Parsifal Corporation
+1 888-385-2961
sales@parsifalcorp.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn