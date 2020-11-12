New PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK catalogs mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, launches, and bankruptcies
New PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK catalogs mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, launches, bankruptcies and major fleet orders from private jet operators and brokersMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the COVID-19 crisis making private aviation a prime target for M&A activity, Private Jet Card Comparisons has released its first-ever PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK.
Why the strong interest in private aviation operators and brokers?
McKinsey reports only 10% of U.S. households with the means to fly privately were doing so before the pandemic. Data from Argus and WingX show private flights have rebounded to more than 90% of pre-COVID levels. Another study by the European VLJ operator GlobeAir shows there are 30 times fewer contact points when flying privately than the airlines.
The comprehensive guide catalogs mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, launches, bankruptcies, and significant fleet orders from leading private jet operators and private jet charter brokers. In total, the DEAL BOOK lists over 50 transactions from June 2017 through the present.
Included for each event are the companies involved, date of transaction, and transaction details. This includes available dollar amounts for transactions. Seven of the nine largest private jet operators in the U.S. have been involved in at least one notable transaction during the past 18 months.
"This guide will be useful to investors, consumers, and industry executives who want an overview of activity and initiatives," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "Just in the past three years, there have been billions of dollars in activity, including hundreds of millions of dollars lost through bankruptcies. The PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK reveals a dynamic industry and highlights potential future activity. It's a must-read."
Companies covered in the report include:
- AccorFidelity
- Air Partner
- Alliance Aviation
- Alyssum Group
- Avianis
- Apollo Jets
- BBA Aviation
- Bird Dog Jets
- BlackBird Air
- Blink
- Blue Star Jets
- B.P. Ventures
- Clearlake Capital Group
- Delta Air Lines
- Delta Private Jets
- Directional Aviation
- Dumont Aviation Group
- Elevate Holdings
- Elliot Aviation
- Embraer Executive Jets
- Fidelity Management
- Flexjet
- FlyExclusive
- Franklin Templeton
- FXAIR
- Gama Aviation Signature
- Genesis Park
- Global Emerging Markets Group
- Gulfstream Aerospace
- HondaJet
- iAero Airways
- ImagineAir
- JetCard Plus
- Jet Edge
- Jet It
- Jet Linx Aviation
- JetSelect
- JetSmarter
- JetSuite
- JSX
- KKR
- Leucadia National Corporation
- New Enterprise Associates
- NetJets
- OneJet
- PrivatAir
- PrivateFly
- Private Jet Services Group
- Qatar Airways
- Qatar Executive
- Redline Assured Security
- Redwing Aviation
- Rhone Capital
- RISE
- Sirio
- Solace Capital Partners
- Star Jets International
- Stellar Labs
- StrataJet
- Surf Air
- Surf Air Mobility
- T. Rowe Price
- Talon Air
- Textron
- The Flight Exchange
- TMC Jets
- Tuvoli
- Ultimate JetCharters
- Victor
- Vista Global Holding
- VistaJet
- Western Airways
- Wheels Up
- Wheels Up Aircraft Sales
- Wijet
- Wing Aviation
- XJC Aviation
- X.O.
- XOJet Aviation
- Zanite Acquisition
- Zetta Jet
Private Jet Card Comparisons provides readers with data and analysis not found anywhere else. Subscribers can compare over 250 jet card programs and memberships, helping them find the best options for their needs in minutes.
Note to Editors: Private Jet Card Comparisons is often resourced by leading media, including CNBC, Fox News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Town & Country, Conde Nast Traveler, Departures, Skift, Luxury Daily, and others for insights on private aviation. Additionally, Gollan, a veteran journalist, and media executive contributes to Forbes.com and Modern Luxury magazines, sharing insights about private jet travel options.
Douglas Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 917-328-6518
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn