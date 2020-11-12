New PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK catalogs mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, launches, and bankruptcies

Private Jet Card Comparisons

Private Jet Card Comparisons helps subscribers find the best private aviation solutions for their needs

New PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK catalogs mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, launches, bankruptcies and major fleet orders from private jet operators and brokers

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the COVID-19 crisis making private aviation a prime target for M&A activity, Private Jet Card Comparisons has released its first-ever PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK.

Why the strong interest in private aviation operators and brokers?

McKinsey reports only 10% of U.S. households with the means to fly privately were doing so before the pandemic. Data from Argus and WingX show private flights have rebounded to more than 90% of pre-COVID levels. Another study by the European VLJ operator GlobeAir shows there are 30 times fewer contact points when flying privately than the airlines.

The comprehensive guide catalogs mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, launches, bankruptcies, and significant fleet orders from leading private jet operators and private jet charter brokers. In total, the DEAL BOOK lists over 50 transactions from June 2017 through the present.

Included for each event are the companies involved, date of transaction, and transaction details. This includes available dollar amounts for transactions. Seven of the nine largest private jet operators in the U.S. have been involved in at least one notable transaction during the past 18 months.

"This guide will be useful to investors, consumers, and industry executives who want an overview of activity and initiatives," said Doug Gollan, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Private Jet Card Comparisons. "Just in the past three years, there have been billions of dollars in activity, including hundreds of millions of dollars lost through bankruptcies. The PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK reveals a dynamic industry and highlights potential future activity. It's a must-read."

Companies covered in the report include:

- AccorFidelity
- Air Partner
- Alliance Aviation
- Alyssum Group
- Avianis
- Apollo Jets
- BBA Aviation
- Bird Dog Jets
- BlackBird Air
- Blink
- Blue Star Jets
- B.P. Ventures
- Clearlake Capital Group
- Delta Air Lines
- Delta Private Jets
- Directional Aviation
- Dumont Aviation Group
- Elevate Holdings
- Elliot Aviation
- Embraer Executive Jets
- Fidelity Management
- Flexjet
- FlyExclusive
- Franklin Templeton
- FXAIR
- Gama Aviation Signature
- Genesis Park
- Global Emerging Markets Group
- Gulfstream Aerospace
- HondaJet
- iAero Airways
- ImagineAir
- JetCard Plus
- Jet Edge
- Jet It
- Jet Linx Aviation
- JetSelect
- JetSmarter
- JetSuite
- JSX
- KKR
- Leucadia National Corporation
- New Enterprise Associates
- NetJets
- OneJet
- PrivatAir
- PrivateFly
- Private Jet Services Group
- Qatar Airways
- Qatar Executive
- Redline Assured Security
- Redwing Aviation
- Rhone Capital
- RISE
- Sirio
- Solace Capital Partners
- Star Jets International
- Stellar Labs
- StrataJet
- Surf Air
- Surf Air Mobility
- T. Rowe Price
- Talon Air
- Textron
- The Flight Exchange
- TMC Jets
- Tuvoli
- Ultimate JetCharters
- Victor
- Vista Global Holding
- VistaJet
- Western Airways
- Wheels Up
- Wheels Up Aircraft Sales
- Wijet
- Wing Aviation
- XJC Aviation
- X.O.
- XOJet Aviation
- Zanite Acquisition
- Zetta Jet

Private Jet Card Comparisons provides readers with data and analysis not found anywhere else. Subscribers can compare over 250 jet card programs and memberships, helping them find the best options for their needs in minutes.

Note to Editors: Private Jet Card Comparisons is often resourced by leading media, including CNBC, Fox News, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Town & Country, Conde Nast Traveler, Departures, Skift, Luxury Daily, and others for insights on private aviation. Additionally, Gollan, a veteran journalist, and media executive contributes to Forbes.com and Modern Luxury magazines, sharing insights about private jet travel options.

Douglas Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 917-328-6518
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK catalogs mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, launches, and bankruptcies

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Education, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Douglas Gollan
Private Jet Card Comparisons
+1 917-328-6518
Company/Organization
Private Jet Card Comparisons
888 Biscayne Blvd., #4709
Miami, Florida, 33132
United States
+1 917-328-6518
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only independent buyer's guide to private aviation programs, including jet cards, memberships, on-demand charter and fractional ownership. Paid subscribers ($250 for 12 months) gain access to comprehensive data comparing over 250 programs by 65 variables. Subscribers save hours and weeks of research identifying the best options for their needs in just minutes. Personal assistance from its Editor Doug Gollan is included. Private Jet Card Comparisons is the only private aviation research website that DOES NOT sell subscriber data to the jet companies, providing privacy. Don't be fooled by websites that offer free assistance in exchange for your contact information. Private Jet Card Comparisons has been covered in major media, including The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Miami Herald, Los Angeles Time, USA Today, CNBC, Conde Nast Traveler, Departures, Town & Country, and more.

Private Jet Card Comparisons

More From This Author
New PRIVATE AVIATION DEAL BOOK catalogs mergers, acquisitions, fundraising, launches, and bankruptcies
Private Jet Card Comparisons Allows Private Aviation Users To Compare 250 + Jet Card and Membership Options in Minutes
Private Jet Card Comparisons Provides Answers To Most Frequently Asked Questions About Jet Cards
View All Stories From This Author