Ai4 2020 ‘What’s Next in Enterprise AI’ Summit to Begin Next Week

The digital summit has speakers from Google, Amazon, Verizon, Goldman Sachs, & more to speak on the top use cases in 2021 for AI & ML in an enterprise on Nov 18

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, November 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ai4 2020 ‘What’s Next in Enterprise AI’ Summit , the next event in the Ai4 conference series, will be taking place digitally in 1 week on Wednesday, November 18. The summit gathers business leaders and data practitioners to facilitate the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.In total, attendees can expect 15+ speakers and across 2 tracks: A business track and a technical track, allowing those of all skill levels to attend and learn how to push their AI initiatives forward. The business track will cover the top use cases coming in 2021 for AI & ML within an enterprise, while the technical track will cover AI Platforms, MLOps, and End-to-End ML Production Processes. The agenda for this upcoming summit reflects these two tracks with specific talk titles and speakers.The conference is free to attend for those who qualify and attendees will be sent video recordings of all talks following the conclusion of the conference.With the top companies set to speak, attendees will gain key insights into how artificial intelligence is being implemented at the world's most successful organizations.Abhinav Anand, Managing Director, Goldman SachsAndrew Robertson, Global Head, Strategy and Business Transformation, SanofiBich-Thuy Le, Director of Data Science & Engineering, AllstateDanny Siegel, Vice President, Global Information Delivery, Newell Brands, Inc.Dajun Wang, Managing Director, State StreetPatrick Wagstrom, Director of Emerging Technology, VerizonRichard Dutton, Head of Machine Learning for Corporate Engineering, GoogleDr. Satyam Priyadarshy, Technology Fellow & Chief Data Scientist, HalliburtonSrilekha Akula, Head of Prime WW Tech Shared Services, AmazonDiego Oppenheimer, CEO & Founder, AlgorithmiaDeepthi Bathina, Chief Clinical Product Officer, HumanaAnd More!