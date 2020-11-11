Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Henry McMaster’s Schedule: Thursday, November 12

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster’s schedule for Thursday, November 12 includes the following. Please note that a previously scheduled visit to the Department of Corrections has been postponed to a later date.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will be joined by SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey, members of the General Assembly, and members of the business community to make an announcement regarding South Carolina’s unemployment tax rate, S.C. Statehouse, first floor lobby, 1101 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

