Guardian Jet LLC Names Doc Dwyer President, Michael Mikolay COO
Don and Mike Dwyer, the managing partners of Guardian Jet LLC, have promoted Michael "Doc" Dwyer to president and Michael Mikolay to the role of COO.
While my brother feel like we’re in the heart of our careers, we also feel it’s important to recognize the significant contribution of these two men and their growing influence in our business.”GUILFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Don and Mike Dwyer, the managing partners of the aircraft brokerage, appraisals and consulting firm Guardian Jet LLC (guardianjet.com), today announced the promotions of Michael “Doc” Dwyer and Michael Mikolay. Both longtime company leaders will be moving into newly created roles: Doc Dwyer becoming Guardian Jet’s first-ever president, and Michael Mikolay its first chief operating officer (COO). Both will report to the firm’s managing partners, who will remain active in the company.
— Don Dwyer, Managing Partner, Guardian Jet
“This announcement solidifies Guardian Jet’s commitment to the strategic, long-term future of the business,” said Don Dwyer, Managing Partner, Guardian Jet. “While my brother Mike and I still have a lot of years left and feel like we’re in the heart of our careers, we also feel it’s important to recognize the significant contribution of these two men and their growing influence in our business.”
Mike Dwyer, Managing Partner, echoed Don’s comment. “Mike Mikolay and Doc Dwyer have a chemistry with each other that perfectly fits our business model—build upon relationships first, and then the consulting and brokerage follow. Don and I have worked hard to build a platform for the future that far exceeds the success we have experienced to date, and these two have been and will continue to be a big part of it.”
About Doc Dwyer
In the newly created role of President, Doc Dwyer will continue to oversee the company’s aircraft acquisitions, aircraft sales and consulting teams. Additionally, he will be responsible for promoting and growing Guardian Jet’s increasingly dynamic brand around the globe. As a member of the senior leadership team, Doc will also set the strategic direction for the company, both for the short- and long-term.
Since joining the aircraft brokerage firm in 2009, Dwyer has acquired skills in all aspects of its brokerage, including consulting services, aircraft acquisitions and aircraft sales. He was named Vice President of Sales in 2013.
He serves on the Board of Directors for the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA), and is also Chairman of the IADA Foundation, which administers the organization's Business Aviation Scholarship Program. Doc Dwyer is also a member of the National Business Aviation Association and the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. In 2019, he earned his aircraft broker certification from IADA.
As a skilled 1,000-hour pilot, Dwyer holds both a Commercial Multi-Engine rating as well as his Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) and Certified Flight Instruction – Instrument (CFII) designations. He also earned a degree in Economics from the University of Colorado, in Boulder.
About Michael Mikolay
Mike Mikolay, now Guardian Jet’s COO, co-founded the company with Mike Dwyer in 2002. Since then, he has served on the senior leadership team and has been a key member of the aircraft consulting and transactions teams. He was most recently the firm’s Executive Vice President and Director of Operations. He will continue to manage the firm’s day-to-day operations and lead major process changes, product launches and programs, including the firm's online brokerage platform, the Vault.
An experienced pilot, Mikolay holds an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) rating, CFII rating and Commercial Multi-Engine Instructor rating. He also holds both a seaplane rating and a type rating in the Raytheon Premier I. He previously worked in aircraft sales at Piedmont Hawthorne Aviation, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Mikolay earned a BS in Aero Technologies and minored in Computer Science at Bowling Green State University, in Bowling Green, Ohio. Additionally, he augmented his education with internships at Cessna Aircraft Company and Raytheon Aircraft. He is also an IADA-certified aircraft broker.
As an active member of the local Guilford, Connecticut, shoreline community, Mikolay has volunteered with numerous organizations and groups. He is the current Vice Chair and immediate past Chair of the Guilford Board of Police Commissioners, and serves on the board of Board of Corporators for the Guilford Savings Bank.
For more information about the Guardian Jet team and its products and services, visit guardianjet.com.
About Guardian Jet
Founded in 2002, Guardian Jet, LLC is a world leader in aircraft brokerage, appraisals and consulting. Based in Guilford, Connecticut—with satellite offices in the U.S. and Europe—the firm distinguishes itself with its focus on integrity and industry expertise, and by consistently providing business value to clients. Guardian Jet’s core mission has always been to earn the right to buy and sell aircraft on behalf of its clientele by providing great consulting advice, market intelligence and flawless execution. The company’s online Vault aviation asset management portal is designed to help clients quickly search for new or replacement aircraft, and easily manage an aircraft just as they would any asset.
Jill Henning
Forward Street Marketing
+1 602-502-6206
email us here