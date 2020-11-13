REPUBLIC URBAN PROPERTIES PARTNERS WITH CATHOLIC CHARITIES TO SERVE 12,000 FAMILIES THROUGH MONTH OF NOVEMBER
It makes us proud to be the first company to sponsor Catholic Charities’ food distribution sites. We encourage other companies to step up and help during these unprecedented times.”CAMPELL, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
Friday, Nov. 13th, Campbell, CA, Republic Urban Properties LLC (RUP), the San Jose-based full-service real estate development company that creates neighborhood-defining real estate projects, is sponsoring six Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County drive-through food distribution sites during the month of November.
Normally around this time of year, Republic Urban Properties would help sponsor the 12th annual Catholic Charities Bocce Ball Tournament which raises $150,000 annually, vital to the nonprofit organization’s mission of combatting poverty. However, after the event was cancelled due to COVID-19, Republic Urban Properties West Coast president Michael R. Van Every, knew pivoting his company’s involvement was necessary to ensure this crucial support reached the nonprofit service provider.
“I chaired the Bocce Ball Tournament committee last year, which was such an amazing event, but I recognized the hole that was left from this important fundraiser,” said Van Every, a Catholic Charities board member from 2013-19. That deficit, coupled with the obvious food insecurity needs of the community exacerbated by the pandemic, motivated Republic Urban Properties to contribute more, he said.
“It’s easy to write a check to charities and say, ‘Do what you want with it,’” said Van Every. “My thought was not only to fund the sites but also educate our previous bocce ball sponsors and help them understand the needs of our community members who depend on this food week in and week out. This was an opportunity to connect the dots about what Catholic Charities actually does and the need for their services in Santa Clara County.”
Local sponsors joining Republic Urban Properties in these efforts include LPMD Architects, Swenson Companies, Platinum Builders, HMH, Largo Concrete, Inc., Cornerstone Earth Group, Bozzuto Insurance Services, Voler Strategic Advisors, Blach Construction and MDE Electric.
“It makes us proud to be the first company to sponsor Catholic Charities’ food distribution sites,” said Van Every. “The organization plans to serve an estimated 3,000 households per week at six drive-through sites for the next 12 months. We encourage other companies to step up and help during these unprecedented times.”
WHEN:
Friday, November 13, 2020, 9:30am-10:00am
WHERE:
St. Lucy’s 2350 S Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA 95008
WHO:
Michael Van Every, President & CEO, Republic Urban Properties
Spokesperson from Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County
MEDIA CONTACT:
Terry Downing, PRxDigital
(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com
About The Republic Family of Companies:
Over the last 40 years the Republic Family of Companies has developed 27,000,000 square feet of real estate (across all categories - multi-family, office, hotel, retail, and institutional) representing an investment at cost of over $7 billion. It currently has more than $2 billion of new projects under construction and development in the Washington, DC SMSA, San Jose/San Francisco area, and the Southeast - among the top five commercial and residential markets in the country.
Republic has executed over 35 private/public sector projects and is now working on a number of multi-hundred million-dollar projects in major cities around the U.S. and has millions of square feet in its development pipeline. These developments include, among others, the development of a wide range of signature and monumental commercial properties, including the completed Washington Harbour, Market Square, Republic Square I and II, the Ronald Reagan Building (over 3 million square feet) on Pennsylvania Avenue, the country’s second largest building (developed by principals of Republic) and the Portals, a 3MM square foot project, including the Mandarin Hotel in Greater Washington, D.C with an aggregate market value in excess of $2 billion. Republic is also presently acquiring and developing over 1,000 units per annum of multifamily projects in the Washington, DC SMSA, the Mid-Atlantic area, and the Southeast part of the United States with plans to accelerate development over the coming year.
Recently completed construction projects include the Portals V residential building adjacent to the Mandarin Hotel in downtown Washington, DC (2019). This monumental signature luxury 380-unit rental apartment project (550,000 square feet) looks over the Jefferson Memorial, with views of the Potomac River, the National Mall, Arlington Cemetery, the Lincoln Memorial, and the U.S. Capitol. Estimated project costs are $230 million.
Republic’s financial capacity is deep, and the company has enjoyed relationships representing billions of dollars with major lenders, such as insurance companies, pension funds, private equity firms and real estate investment trusts (REITS).
About Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County:
Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County provides a critical safety net for disadvantaged and underserved individuals and families excluded from the prosperity of Silicon Valley. We create lasting pathways for hope, opportunity, and dignity for all people – regardless of race, faith or beliefs.
Our services target five areas: food, housing, health, education and economic security. Since the pandemic shutdowns in March, we have mobilized resources and realigned staff to deploy a rapid response to the ongoing crisis. In the past eight months, we have fed over 400,000 individuals, ten times more people than the agency served in all its programs in the previous year. Funding for operations and programs comes from private and public sources.
