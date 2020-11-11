Uptown Dallas Turnkey Furnished Live/Work Property to Auction Online via Concierge Auctions in Cooperation with Compass

Live and work in modern luxury in the heart of Uptown, minutes from Downtown Dallas. This six-story turnkey/furnished property offers a desirable blend of commercial and residential possibilities. The four-story penthouse has the feel of a stand-alone home. The master suite has a luxurious master sanctuary and spa bath. Host clients, throw a launch party, or design a bright, open-plan office in the separate entertainment space.

Located in the heart of Uptown, mere minutes from Downtown Dallas, 2934 North Hall Street will auction online with No Reserve via Concierge Auctions.

Having watched several of Concierge Auctions’ successes over the years and even the last couple of weeks, I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this property to auction.” — Jonathan Rosen, Listing Agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the heart of Uptown, mere minutes from Downtown Dallas, 2934 North Hall Street will auction online with No Reserve via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Jonathan Rosen of Compass Real Estate. Currently offered for $8.9 million, bidding will be held December 18–22 via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“Having watched several of Concierge Auctions’ successes over the years and even the last couple of weeks, I couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this property to auction,” stated Rosen. “Their ability to bring a property to market with the promise of a time-sensitive sale means that we’re poised to capitalize on finding a buyer and ultimately make a successful sale—all within sixty days. With uncertainty being at an all time high, Concierge Auctions is one thing you can truly be certain about.”

2934 North Hall Street offers convenience and style for a start-up business, space for artists to create and exhibit their work, or a unique office with open retail space. The six-story turnkey furnished property boasts a desirable blend of commercial and residential possibilities. Ideally suited for employees and potential client visitors, 2934 North Hall Street has 11 covered, in-building parking spaces. Above, the four-story penthouse has the feel of a stand-alone home, with a luxurious master sanctuary and spa bath, walls of glass, and a wraparound terrace for entertaining or enjoying some quiet time away from work. Additional features include a separate entertainment space that can be used to host clients, throw a launch party, or develop into a bright, open-plan office with an enormous wet bar/barista counter, catering kitchen, and an expansive walk-out patio with sweeping views of downtown Dallas; an additional seven total residences, all with floor-to-ceiling windows; multiple wraparound terraces; a wine cellar/storage; and oversized hot tub—all in a desirable location less than three miles from Downtown Dallas and close to DART transportation options.

“Having bought several homes with Concierge Auctions already, bringing this live/work property to auction was an obvious choice. Not only are they the top luxury real estate auction company in the world, they have incredible acumen when it comes to finding the perfect buyer for unique properties,” stated Mehrdad Moayedi, seller.

Uptown Dallas offers incredible museums, shopping, performing arts, sports, and many dining and nightlife options—a prime area for work and play. Despite being in the middle of everything, there is plenty of green space for enjoying the weather. Turtle Creek Park is less than a mile from 2934 North Hall Street, offering parks and trails. Dallas’ celebrated urban oasis, Klyde Warren Park, bridges Uptown with the city’s dynamic Arts District and is less than 2 miles away. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway, I-35/Stemmons Freeway, Central Expressway, Dallas Love Field, and DFW International Airport make this unique opportunity well-suited for use as an office space.

2934 North Hall Street is available for showings daily from 1–4PM and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the largest luxury real estate marketplace in the world, powered by state-of-the-art technology. Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and is active in 41 U.S. states/territories and 29 countries. Concierge curates the most prestigious properties globally, matches them with qualified buyers, and facilitates transparent, market-driven transactions in an expedited time frame. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry. As a six-time honoree to the annual Inc. Magazine list of America's fastest-growing companies, it now joins the Inc5000 Hall of Fame; was named No. 38 on the 2018 Entrepreneur 360™ List recognizing 360 small businesses every year that are mastering the art of and science of growing a business in the areas of impact, innovation, growth, leadership, and business valuation; and has contributed more than 200 homes to-date as part of its Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home will be built for a family in need. For more information visit conciergeauctions.com.