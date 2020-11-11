COVID-19 Daily Update 11-11-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 11, 2020, there have been 871,867 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 30,201 total cases and 553 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Cabell County, a 67-year old female from Mingo County, a 70-year old female from Cabell County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, a 41-year old male from Raleigh County, an 80-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old female from Kanawha County.

“We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (243), Berkeley (2,026), Boone (474), Braxton (92), Brooke (318), Cabell (1,908), Calhoun (41), Clay (81), Doddridge (83), Fayette (879), Gilmer (166), Grant (218), Greenbrier (272), Hampshire (188), Hancock (306), Hardy (136), Harrison (811), Jackson (478), Jefferson (800), Kanawha (4,324), Lewis (178), Lincoln (322), Logan (864), Marion (512), Marshall (634), Mason (214), McDowell (186), Mercer (951), Mineral (426), Mingo (786), Monongalia (2,595), Monroe (284), Morgan (185), Nicholas (230), Ohio (863), Pendleton (80), Pleasants (49), Pocahontas (77), Preston (287), Putnam (1,241), Raleigh (1,016), Randolph (511), Ritchie (77), Roane (125), Summers (184), Taylor (196), Tucker (71), Tyler (94), Upshur (330), Wayne (713), Webster (43), Wetzel (281), Wirt (61), Wood (1,233), Wyoming (458).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Grant and Wetzel counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Berkeley, Boone, Hampshire, Jackson, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Mingo, Monroe, Ohio, Preston, Putnam, Randolph, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Berkeley County

Boone County

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Racine Park, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV

Hampshire County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Blvd, Romney, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Capon Bridge Elementary School, 99 Capon School St, Capon Bridge, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, The Greene Center, 10494 Charleston Rd., Kenna, WV

1:00 PM – 6:00 PM, 511 Washington Street, Ravenswood, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 44 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Mineral County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mineral County VoTech, 981 Harley O Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Fairgrounds, Rt. 28, Fort Ashby, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Wharncliffe Volunteer Fire Department, Ben Creek Road, Wharncliffe, WV

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Williamson Health & Wellness Center, 183 2nd Ave., Williamson, WV (At the Tent)

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Baisden Volunteer Fire Department, Route 13, Baisden WV

Monroe County

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV (Call ­­­­­304-772-3064 for appointment)

8:00 AM – 4:30 PM, Monroe Health Center Peterstown, 2869 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (Call 304-753-4336 for appointment)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station, Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, WesBanco Bank, 81 Morgantown Street, Bruceton Mills, WV

2:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Denver Church, 5174 South Preston Highway, Tunnelton, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Winfield Riding Rink, 5449 State Route 34, Winfield, WV

Randolph County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 250 S, Dailey, WV

Wood County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6 th Street, Parkersburg, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, 211 6 th Street, Parkersburg, WV

Wyoming County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Southern WV Community and Technical College, 128 College Drive, Saulsville, WV

1:30 PM – 5:30 PM, Oceana Square, Highway 971, Oceana, WV

Please note that Wetzel County events have been cancelled for today.