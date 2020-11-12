Meridian Business, LLC Hires Travis Schwartz as Omaha Market Leader
Omaha, NE – Meridian Business LLC (“Meridian”) is pleased to announce the hiring of Travis Schwartz as Omaha Market Leader.
We’re very excited to have Travis on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities are a huge asset to Meridian and the Omaha business community.”OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omaha, NE – Meridian Business Services is pleased to announce the hiring of Travis Schwartz as Omaha Market Leader.
— Bruce Allen
Schwartz brings over 20 years’ experience leveraging technology to enable businesses transformation and growth. Schwartz will be focused on helping Omaha Companies enhance business operations by investing in NetSuite business applications. He brings extensive experience managing multiple solution implementations, ranging from custom development to international packaged systems. He has a BS in Business from the University of Nebraska and an MBA from University of Texas-El Paso.
In his role prior to joining Meridian Business Services, Schwartz worked as Senior Manager at Grant Thornton. As a Senior Manager at Grant Thornton, Schwartz provided technology solutions to businesses, managed transformation plans related to ERP, HCM and facilitated the implementation of Oracle applications across business sectors. Bruce Allen, CEO of Meridian Business Services, said “We’re very excited to have Travis on board. His depth of experience, knowledge and management capabilities are a huge asset to Meridian and the Omaha business community.”
More information about Travis Schwartz is available at the company’s Our People page at www.meridianbusiness.com/why-meridian/#people
About Meridian
Meridian is an awarding winning NetSuite Solution Provider specializing in consulting, implementation, support, and development of the full range of NetSuite products. As a 5-star NetSuite partner, the mission of Meridian Business Services is to be an extension of our client’s advisory team to provide insight and advice to lay the foundation for the next phase of any business. Meridian has extensive experience delivering products and solutions to help clients make more effective business decisions in a wide array of industries.
Bruce Allen
Meridian Business, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn