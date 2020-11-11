West Tennessee Weekly Construction November 11-18, 2020

District 47 - West TN – Northern

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-22A: Bridge repair in Huntingdon over Brier Creek at LM 0.34 and over CSX Railroad at LM 3.10.

Restrictions: Monday, March 9, 2020: SR 22A will be reduced to one lane traffic with a traffic signal system.

DYER, LAKE, OBION COUNTY, SR-78: The resurfacing on SR 78 from SR 103 in Dyer County, through Obion County to south of SR 79 in Lake County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

Restrictions: Sunday, July 19, 2020: Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction.

DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US 51): The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 51 (SR 3) from near SR 105 in Dyer County to South Main Street in Obion County.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-104: The resurfacing on SR 104 from SR 182 to the SR 181 including bridge deck repair will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

Restrictions: Monday, November 25, 2019: Bridge work on SR 54 at LM 12.02 (Bridge nearest Guthrie) is causing a 10’ lane restriction. *Traffic has been shifted to Phase 3 of traffic control.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20: The miscellaneous safety improvements on US 412 (SR 20) from near the SR 54 ramp (LM 10.40) to Old SR 20 (South Cavalier Drive) (LM 12.80) may cause possible temporary lane closures both eastbound and westbound.

CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-54: Wednesday, November 11 through Friday, November 13, 6:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be temporary closures on SR 54 LM 3.00-5.00 for in place resurfacing.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road will be closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place on August 27, 2020.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from Crucifer Road to near Sea Horse Drive will cause temporary lane closures daily.

HENDERSON COUNTY, SR-20: The resurfacing with hot in-place recycling on US 412 (SR 20) from east of SR 22 to near the Chesterfield By-Pass, including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures daily.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 18, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent nightly left and right lane closures for widening activities from east of US 45 (SR 5) to east of US 70 (SR 1).

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, November 18 through Wednesday, November 25, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent nightly left and right lane closures for widening activities from east of US 45 (SR 5) to east of US 70 (SR 1).

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Thursday, November 12, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.: The SR 5 (Highland Avenue) on ramp to I-40 East will be closed to bore/install an 8-inch steel gas main. (BACKUP DATE: Friday, November 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.)

Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Monday, November 16 through Wednesday, November 18, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Monday, November 16, 8:00 p.m.-12:00a.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will be closed and detoured for both north and southbound lanes from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection to allow for painting of bridge railing over traffic. (BACKUP DATE: Tuesday, November 17 AND Wednesday, November 18, 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.)

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

Thursday, November 19, 8:00 p.m.-12:00a.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will be closed and detoured for both north and southbound lanes from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection to allow for painting of bridge railing over traffic. (BACKUP DATE: Friday,

November 20, 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.)

Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for bridge construction activities.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186: The resurfacing on US 45BP (SR 186) from Channing Way to Passmore Lane Overpass, including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay.

Sunday, November 8 through Friday, November 13, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures north and southbound for resurfacing on US 45BP (SR 186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM 8.18).

Friday, November 13, 7:00 p.m., through Monday, November 16, 6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures both north and southbound on US 45BP (SR186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM 8.18) for bridge work.

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday, November 15 through Friday, November 20, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures north and southbound for resurfacing on US 45BP (SR 186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM 8.18).

Friday, November 20, 7:00 p.m., through Monday, November 23, 6:00 a.m.: Intermittent lane closures both north and southbound on US 45BP (SR186) from Channing Way (LM 4.40) to Passmore Lane Overpass (LM 8.18) for bridge work.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: The resurfacing with hot in place recycling on SR 57 from the Ramer City Limits to the Hardin County Line, including bridge expansion joint repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE:

Wednesday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 18, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-19: The resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling on SR 19 from near Eastland Avenue to Haywood County Line will cause temporary lane closures daily.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: The resurfacing with full depth reclamation on SR 88 from Dee Webb Road to Key Corner Road, including bridge deck repairs will cause temporary lane closures daily.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-3 : Resurfacing on SR 3 (Union Ave) from Bellevue Blvd to BB King Blvd. Wednesday, November 11 through Tuesday, November 17, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 24, 6:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 3 east and westbound between Bellevue Blvd and B.B. King Blvd for asphalt paving operations. One lane in each direction will remain open. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Resurfacing on SR 14 from the Mississippi State Line to SR 175

Thursday, November 12through Wednesday, November 18, 5:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on SR 14 (Third Street) north and southbound for resurfacing. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR-14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The addition of turn lanes on SR 205 (Airline Rd) from Brooks River Drive to south of I-40 Thursday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 17, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 205 north and southbound from Brooks River Drive (LM-15.75) to just south of I-40 (LM-16.07) to perform temporary road widening work. There will be one lane traffic with flaggers present at times. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-385 from LM-2.19 to LM-2.31): The resurfacing of SR 385 from MM 34.0 to MM 35.0

Wednesday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 17: INTERMITTENT lane closures on SR 385 east and westbound from MM 34.0 to MM 35.0 for resurfacing activities.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE :

Thursday, November 12 through Wednesday, November 18, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair:

Wednesday, November 11 through Wednesday, November 17, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR-3 (Shelby County), SR-14 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Thursday, November 12 through Wednesday, November 18, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations on SR-195, MM 3.0-MM3.4 (Fayette County), SR-3, MM 10.0–MM 24.0 (Lauderdale County), SR-206, MM 2.3 (Tipton County), and on SR-59, MM 20.6 (Tipton County). One lane will be closed. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic. Weather Permitting. Wednesday, November 11 through Tuesday, November 17, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-40 westbound “On” ramp from EXIT 12 Sycamore View, I-55 southbound EXIT 5A “Off” ramp to eastbound Brooks Rd, I-55 southbound EXIT 6B “Off” ramp to I-240 northbound, I-55 southbound EXIT 7 “On” ramp from SR-14, I-240 westbound EXIT 17 “On” ramp from Mt. Moriah, and I-240 eastbound EXIT 23B “On” ramp from southbound Airways Blvd. Weather permitting. If weather prohibits, the closures will be on the next available night.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, November 18 through Tuesday, November 24, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-40 westbound “On” ramp from EXIT 12 Sycamore View, I-55 southbound EXIT 5A “Off” ramp to eastbound Brooks Rd, I-55 southbound EXIT 6B “Off” ramp to I-240 northbound, I-55 southbound EXIT 7 “On” ramp from SR-14, and I-240 westbound EXIT 17 “On” ramp from Mt. Moriah.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Sweeping and Drain Cleaning

Monday, November 11 and Tuesday, November 17, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures on I-55 north and southbound from the Mississippi Stateline to the West McLemore Ave (MM 0.0 to 11.0) for the purpose of drain cleaning. Weather Permitting.

