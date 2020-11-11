OrlandoJobs.com’s Virtual Job Fair Allows Job Seekers to Set Zoom Video Interviews with Employers November 17th & 18th

Jobs in Orlando Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Presented with Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and numerous community partners, OrlandoJobs.com 's virtual "Live" Diversity Job Fair occurs on November 17th and 18th, 2020. For job seekers, they will have the ability to directly set a video zoom interview with any of the sixty Central Florida employers. In addition to "live" interviews, this event will also include career sessions (live and on-demand) from outstanding speakers who will share important career information.This event will also have timely expert speakers who will help job seekers navigate the job search during COVID-19. Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming's powerful session will share his thoughts on how Central Florida is responding to COVID-19 now and what the future will look like for job seekers. Mayor Demings also will share the many resources available to help citizens through the pandemic. Valencia College's Accelerated Skills Training programs will tell you how job seekers can reskill in healthcare, advanced manufacturing, and trades, with most programs having no cost.In addition, speakers will cover resume optimization, the do's and don'ts of social media during a job search, soft skills training, and so much more including free virtual resume reviews and community partners.There is no cost to register, and job seekers can register here: www.orlandojobs.com/diversity "Job seekers have the power to set video interviews directly with employers who they want to work for in Orlando. This was created to guarantee job seekers an opportunity to have a live one on one interaction with a hiring manager," states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. "Knowing they will have interviews, job seekers have to make sure they make a great first impression and be prepared for the interview. This is their chance to get the job".Companies with current jobs (in over 16 sectors) include Orlando Health, GEICO, YMCA, UCF, Spectrum, Holler Classic, Walgreens, UF Health, LYNX, City Furniture, Florida Blue, Transformco, Lake Trucking Company, Orange County Sheriff Office, Orange County Government, Bags, Inc., and many more. Job seekers are encouraged to register, so they have access to a special preview day on November 16th, which will give them early access to schedule interviews and do research.All information about the Virtual Diversity Job Fair and pre-registration for job seekers is located at www.OrlandoJobs.com/diversity . If you’re an employer with current job openings and want to be part of this event, please reach out. OrlandoJobs.com is committed to helping job seekers and employers connect during this unprecedented worldwide event.# # #OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources ( www.GoSHRM.com ). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM, and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.

Mayor Jerry Demings kicks off Virtual Diversity Job Fair